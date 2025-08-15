ilani Set to Enhance Guest Experience with Reimagined Gaming and Dining Options

ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield recently announced a variety of enhancements that are aimed to further evolve its reputation as the Pacific Northwest’s premier destination for gaming, entertainment, and dining.

Some of these upgrades include a brand-new, state-of-the-art 11,000-square-foot High Limit slot room, featuring 69 cutting-edge machines complimented with a new, custom-designed bar. ilani will also be transforming the former High Limit room to meet the needs of those who prefer table games by adding more tables, and offering a dedicated service area to give high limit guests a more convenient and supportive experience.

To learn more, we sat down and spoke with Kara Fox-LaRose, the President and General Manager of ilani Casino Resort to unpack these enhancements and how it will evolve the overall guest experience. “We knew we wouldn’t be relevant to all consumers if we just focused on the gaming, so our goal was to offer an escape, create memorable experiences, and to offer something for everybody,” says Fox-LaRose. “We have expanded every year but have taken a measured approach by making sure it’s sustainable and relevant.”

Fox-LaRose, who has been in her role with the Casino since it first broke ground in 2015, notes how the primary goal of ilani continues to be elevating the guest experience, as proven with its multi-year track record of expansion with the Cowlitz Ballroom, parking garage, gas station, etc.

Now, continuing with their mission, ilani promises new, state-of-the-art experiences that will create exciting opportunities across the ilani culture. “As we thought about the future of High Limits, we really wanted to make the best use of the space the tribe has,” says Fox-LaRose. “What we’re doing now is consolidating the table offerings into one room while building a separate slot room to meet the preferences of those who prefer that version of gaming while creating a unique experience.”

Noting the approachability of their High Limits rooms, Fox-LaRose underscored how it’s not supposed to be intimidating but rather inclusive for all gamers looking for something new and exciting. But just how exciting, you may ask? Photo courtesy ilani

ilani is set to introduce a cutting-edge stadium-style electronic table game installation from luxury gaming innovator Interblock. This area will feature 30 individual player terminals, each designed as a personal gaming pod, where guests can enjoy games like blackjack, baccarat, craps, and roulette from a single device.

“Table games customers really like the camaraderie, but with roulette sometimes the tables can get a little busy,” says Fox-LaRose. “As well, many players really like seeing a live dealer and being involved. In this particular case, we do have live dealers, and the four individual games will be in front of the room. You can actually play all four of these games at the same time! If not, you can sit at the pod where the game is electronic in nature via a screen where you can manage your own money and bets. We just want our guests to be the most comfortable.”

Now, with many of these electronic upgrades there have been some questions, even scrutiny, revolving around the idea of whether this will or will not be replacing human jobs. “It’s actually not,” says Fox-LaRose. “This will create pathways and opportunities for growth within our team as well as improve their development where certain gaming aspects can be intimidating. We’re not replacing any roles with these electronic machines.”

In fact, Fox-LaRose doubles down on her commitment to both the ilani culture and its guests by delving into other new expansions, including a redesign and expansion of Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse, a relocation for Longhouse in early 2026 to maximize space based on popularity, a new standalone bar next to Michael Jordan’s Steakhouse with 15 bar-top slot machines, and a major facelift to Tom’s Urban, now Tom’s Watch Bar, located in a new venue once occupied by The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill.

“Our restaurant enhancements will create so many opportunities,” says Fox-LaRose. “By adding these new spaces, private dining rooms, and bars we’re really coinciding with our High Limit expansions. It also makes these places more welcoming for families to visit as well as the capability to cater to those seeking private event space.”

Lastly, as perhaps best demonstrated by the soon-to-open In-N-Out down the street, ilani has seemingly created a ripple effect for the businesses in the community, growing the area while keeping the spirit of what makes it so special.

“We’ve created great relationships with the City of Ridgefield, City Manager, the City Council, and the mayors,” says Fox-LaRose. “I’m just so proud of how progressive everybody has been. I’ve really watched the whole region grow and it’s quite something to be a part of. Our goal is to always enhance the community.”