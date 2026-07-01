Shay Miller Named Vancouver Clinic Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver Clinic today announced the appointment of Shay Miller, MBAHM, as chief operating officer. Miller has served as interim COO and brings more than a decade of health care leadership experience to the role. During her time at Vancouver Clinic, she has been instrumental in advancing operational excellence and strengthening access to care. She has led major expansion and capital projects as well as initiatives to improve patient access through enhanced use of digital tools.

“Shay is a trusted and deeply respected leader who brings both operational expertise and a genuine commitment to our people and patients,” said Katie Henry, Vancouver Clinic chief executive officer. “During her time as interim COO, she has demonstrated the ability to lead with clarity, compassion, and accountability. We’re thrilled to have her step into this role as we continue to grow and care for our community.”

Miller joined Vancouver Clinic in 2017 and has held several progressive leadership roles, including clinic manager, administrator, director of operations, and senior director of operations. As COO, she also serves on the Vancouver Clinic Finance Committee. Prior to joining the clinic, she held leadership positions at ZoomCare and Legacy Health, where she built a strong foundation in clinical operations, team leadership, and process improvement.

“I’m honored to step into this role and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving alongside such dedicated teams,” Miller said. “At Vancouver Clinic, our strength comes from how we support one another in delivering high-quality, compassionate care to our patients and community. I’m excited to carry that forward in this next chapter.”

Miller holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus in health care management from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science in business management from Marylhurst University. She is an active member of the American Medical Group Association and participates in its Women in Leadership Council.

About Vancouver Clinic : Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned multispecialty medical practice in the Pacific Northwest. With 600 clinicians, 2,000 employees, and more than 20 locations, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 90 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, and surgical care. For more information, visit tvc.org.