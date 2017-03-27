ilani announces first two restaurants: Michael Jordan’s Steak House, Line & Lure Seafood

A five-star steak house and a Pacific Northwest-inspired seafood restaurant are coming soon to the Ridgefield area.

On Monday, ilani – the $510 million entertainment and gaming facility currently under construction west of the I-5 La Center Exit – announced that a Michael Jordan’s Steak House and a Line & Lure Seafood Kitchen and Tap will be welcoming guests when the resort opens next month.

“It is an exciting opportunity to introduce ilani with the presence of these incredible dining options,” said ilani’s president and general manager, Kara Fox-LaRose, in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome two restaurants that truly embody our culture and values with their commitment to employees and passion for unmatched guest service. We cannot wait for guests to experience all they have to offer.”

Founded by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, Michael Jordan’s Steak House is a fine-dining restaurant known for serving hand-selected, Prime, dry-aged steaks. With a seating capacity of 306, the restaurant will feature a 24-person private dining area and an outdoor dining patio and fire pit.

With locations in New York City, Chicago and Connecticut, this will be the first Michael Jordan’s Steak House west of the Mississippi River.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Michael Jordan’s Steak House to ilani, where his vision and execution in creating the ultimate dining experience will be as unparalleled as his basketball prowess,” added ilani founder and Cowlitz Tribal member David Barnett.

Line & Lure Seafood Kitchen and Tap is described as a locally-sourced seafood restaurant featuring regional dishes, local beers wines, signature cocktails and a festive seafood boil. The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 254, including a 28-person private dining room and an outdoor dining patio and fire pit.

“We are excited to bring two distinct dining experiences to ilani,” said Robert Lubbert, vice president of restaurant operations. “Both will offer a direct connection to the culture of the Pacific Northwest through the food and drink menus, and are sure to please the Portland metro area’s knowledgeable foodie community.”

Both restaurants will start with approximately 120 employees. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days a week. Both will serve weekend brunch.

ilani is expected to open in late April.

