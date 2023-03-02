Humane Society board welcomes new members

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) board of directors welcomed two new members at their January meeting. Joining the board are Kara Fox-LaRose and Rowena Lusby

Kara Fox-LaRose, President and General Manager at Ilani Casino Resort, has 26 years of experience in the casino and hospitality industry. In her role of president and general manager of ilani, she is responsible for the overall directional planning and operational results of the property. A lifelong animal lover, her passion for the work of HSSW has led to an enriching partnership for the shelter, which recently held its annual Gala & Auction at ilani.

A longtime friend of HSSW, Rowena Lusby, Managing Broker & Team Owner at Go With Ro Real Estate, is a proven leader in the real estate industry in Southwest Washington. A tireless advocate, Lusby has been a sponsor of HSSW events and promotes adoptable pets and ReTails Thrift Store in newsletters and social media posts.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kara and Rowena to the board,” said Andrea Bruno, HSSW President, “they are great friends of HSSW and bring decades of valuable professional experience to our team. Our work supporting the people and pets of Southwest Washington is critical and I look forward to the many ways they will help execute our strategic plan, Path Forward 2025 .”

The board also elected new officers in its January meeting. The current board leadership is:

Matt Ableidinger, Chair

Kelly Walsh, Vice Chair

Sheryl Bateman, Treasurer

Eric Olmsted, Secretary

Full board roster and more information available at hssw.org/our-team

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) supports the animals and families of our community with adoption and lost & found services. Each year, thousands of animals receive a second chance for a happy home at HSSW. We also support the pets and animals of our community with programs like CHOW pet food assistance program, wellness clinics for the pets of houseless families, spay and neuter clinics, and other programs that help keep families together, we also own and operate ReTails Thrift Store.

Our Mission

rescue • return • restore • rehome • reconnect

One animal at a time.

Our Vision

A community where everyone loves and cares for animals.