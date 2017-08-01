Gyro franchise landing in Hazel Dell

The Gyro Shack, a quick-service, drive-thru restaurant franchise specializing in customized Greek gyros, is coming to Vancouver’s Hazel Dell Marketplace.

Opening this fall at 7902 NE 6th Ave., Suite 106, the 1,165-square-foot restaurant is the franchise’s first in the Portland market.

The Hazel Dell location is owned and operated by Vince Carich and Tim Martens – two individuals with experience in both food service and franchising.

“Vancouverites love to try new restaurants in the neighborhood, and authentic and unique Greek cuisine fit right in with what people here want to eat,” said Carich. “Owning seven Papa Murphy’s locations throughout the years in several different regions has provided both of us with years of experience in the restaurant industry. We’re excited to bring our skills and passion to Vancouver with The Gyro Shack.”

In addition to experience in franchising, Martens has experience owning several successful wine bars.

“We know locals will be hooked the first time they try our fresh, imaginative menu,” added Seth Brink, vice president of operations and development at The Gyro Shack. “We can’t wait to hear Vancouver yelling ‘Opa!’”

Originally established in Boise, Idaho as a food truck, The Gyro Shack now boasts five locations – four in the Boise area and one in Everett, WA. More than 20 additional Gyro Shacks are slated to open in Washington state.

Comments

comments