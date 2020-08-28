GVCC announces Business & Leadership Awards finalists for livestream event

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) has announced three finalists in six categories of recognition, celebrated at their 2020 Business & Leadership Awards Livestream event, presented by Port of Vancouver USA. One finalist from each category will be announced as this year’s honoree during the livestream, available on YouTube and Facebook Live on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m.

Below each category features an excerpt about the recognition, as well as the finalists (in no specific order) to be recognized at the 2020 Business & Leadership Awards:

John S. McKibbin Leadership Legacy Award: Former President/CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, John McKibbin, did not restrict his leadership efforts to one single endeavor. Over the course of his professional life he rose to leadership roles in elected office, business, and in the nonprofit community. This award recognizes an individual each year who similarly demonstrates a positive influence across many sectors of our community. Award Sponsored by Riverview Community Bank.

2020 Finalists:

Paul Christensen, president of Realvest Corporation

Stacey Graham, executive director of the SW Washington Humane Society

Barbe West, executive director of the SW Washington Accountable Communities of Health

Statesperson of the Year Award: Working collaboratively with local, state and federal elected officials is critical to provide the best possible business-friendly environment. This award honors the memory of Bill Fromhold, former Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce President/CEO as well as state representative, by recognizing an elected official who represents the interest of business along with their overall community priorities.

2020 Finalists:

Jane Van Dyke, Clark Public Utilities Commissioner

Ron Onslow, City Councilor for the City of Ridgefield

Lynda Wilson, Senator for the 17th Legislative District

Community Champion Award: Leadership is a critical success factor whether for a business, a membership organization or a community. Donna Cantonwine demonstrated her Community Champion skillset while at the helm of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. Her “can-do” attitude set an example for the rest of the community for making sure surrounding business priorities are accomplished. In honoring that unique style, a community member (company or individual) actively contributing in the community and acting as a role model, like only a Champion can, will be recognized. Award Sponsored by PeaceHealth.

2020 Finalists:

Columbia Bank

WellHaven Pet Health

NW Association for Blind Athletes

Start Up to Watch Award: SW Washington has been honored these last few years with a host of new businesses. Businesses started by enterprising, enthusiastic and passionate business people. This award looks at businesses in their first five years and recognizes one that is emblematic of tenacity, vision and strong business practices. Award Sponsored by Mackenzie.

2020 Finalists:

Killa Bites

Elements

Dr. Allen Gabriel

Small Business of the Year Award: Moving Business Forward has been the motto of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce for some time. It’s fitting, then, for us to recognize individual businesses that are in fact, Moving Forward. To celebrate the achievements of a business that is growing quickly in our community, while still maintaining a team of fewer than 25 employees, we recognize them with the Small Business of the Year Award. Award Sponsored by HAPO Community Credit Union.

2020 Finalists:

Wager Audio

Northwest Personal Training

Peninsula Glass

Large Business of the Year Award: The Large Business of the Year Award is given to an organization growing in market share, growing in sales, creating more jobs for our community and giving back in a way that helps make our community thrive. We will recognize a business with more than 25 employees that has made positive changes in SW Washington within the past year. Award Sponsored by Perkins & Co.

2020 Finalists:

ilani

Beacock Music

Vancouver Mall

During the event, Emcee Dr. Steven Webb, superintendent of Vancouver Public Schools, will introduce the event’s award sponsors, guest speakers, event program and announce one winner in each of the categories listed above. The event will also feature the Chamber’s 2020-2021 Board Installation.

There is no cost to view this event, a courtesy made possible by event sponsors: Presenting Sponsor, Port of Vancouver USA; Supporting Sponsor, PeaceHealth; Media Sponsor, The Columbian; Virtual Venue Sponsor, ilani; and Award Sponsors Riverview Community Bank, PeaceHealth, Mackenzie, HAPO Community Credit Union and Perkins & Co.

The Chamber’s Annual Awards Livestream will also offer a delivery service of Celebration Kits for viewers to join the celebration by enjoying delicious beverages and snacks delivered to them prior to the event.

At previous years’ event guests had the opportunity to help raise funds for the Chamber’s Small Business Grant Program by way of a Dessert Dash. This year to support the Grant Program, pre-packaged VIP Experience Kits as well as smaller Celebration Kits are being offered for purchase online with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Grant Program’s fund.

Businesses that purchase the Chamber’s Celebration Kits will be delivered two bottles of champagne and individual desserts for two groups of five. Businesses that purchase the VIP Experience Kits will receive glassware, two bottles of champagne, individual charcuterie boards and desserts for two groups of five, access for 10 guests to the event’s online reception, as well as inclusion on-screen during the event’s livestream. These customized celebration kits can be purchased here: VancouverUSA.com/Store.

A few sponsorships are still available.

To view the event live on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m., visit the Chamber’s Facebook Event, here.

Follow this link to set an email reminder for the event.

