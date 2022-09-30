GVC reveals the 2022 Business & Leadership Awards’ honorees

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) announced the 2022 Business & Leadership Awards’ recipients in a virtual ceremony on Sept. 29, presented by the Port of Vancouver USA. Four outstanding business owners and leaders were recognized for their dedication and service to the community this past year, according to a news release from GVC. During the event, the 2022 First Citizen Ron Onslow was introduced.

This year’s winners were awarded for their accomplishments and contributions in four categories that included: Start-Up to Watch, Small Business, Large Business and Statesperson.

The Start-Up to Watch Award went to POP- LOCAL. This honor looks at those businesses that are up to their first five years and recognizes one that is emblematic of tenacity, vision and strong business practices. POP-LOCAL started in 2020 as a pop-up store to support businesses during the pandemic, and their fast growth led them to open their Vancouver Waterfront location this year to offer a new-age co-op space to more than 70 small business owners, creators, artists, florists, winemakers, bakers and more.

The Small Business Award recipient was Evergreen Women’s Health, nominated this year in two categories. This award celebrates the achievements of companies with a team of fewer than 25 employees that show demonstrable growth and strong business practices. Since opening in Vancouver in 2018, the owner of Evergreen Women’s Health Dr. Cynthia McNally has offered women a sage, empathetic environment where comprehensive treatment is provided for women of all ages. Evergreen Women’s Health goes above and beyond in their downtown Vancouver practice by reaching out to community partners and area businesses bringing workshops and education directly to women and their families, according to the news release.

This year’s Large Business Award was given to the Vancouver Mall. This honor recognizes an organization with more than 25 employees that is growing in market share and sales, creates more jobs for the community and gives back in a way that helps make the community thrive. For 45 years, Vancouver Mall has provided a sustainable and structured environment for businesses to thrive in Southwest Washington. Not only is Vancouver Mall committed to its 140 tenants, the importance of community involvement as a top priority leads to partnerships with nonprofits from across the region, and programming that highlights their ability to adapt into a space that offers value and experience to the Greater Vancouver area, according to the news release.

Finally, Representative Paul Harris, from the 17th Legislative District, was awarded as the Statesperson of the Year. The Statesperson Award honors an elected official who works collaboratively with all levels of government to represent the interest of business along with their overall community priorities. Harris’s recognition is based on his continual efforts in the state House of Representatives to work in a bi-partisan way to create policy that is beneficial for his district, the county, and the state. Harris has been committed to ensuring that people have jobs, allowing businesses to be productive without fighting excessive regulations and providing a quality education for children, according to the news release. In the 2022 session, Rep. Harris successfully secured a $3.2 million appropriation for the Youth Tobacco and Vapor Products Prevention Account to assist with the treatment and prevention of tobacco use.

During the live-streamed event, the 2022 First Citizen Ron Onslow, former mayor of the City of Ridgefield and retired local business owner, was introduced. Onslow is not only a familiar face in Clark County, but a focused, determined and fully committed member of the community. His accomplishments, dedication and service to the Southwest Washington region make him worthy of this award, according to the news release. He has been impacting lives in the community throughout his entire career and continues making an impact still.

“I am very proud to be selected as First Citizen. Even after my retirement, I am still involved in the community, and I love it. I will continue to encourage people to get out there, make themselves available, shake hands and listen to people,” expressed Onslow about this recognition.

“This was definitely an inspirational evening, learning about the courage of our startups, the tenacity of our large and small businesses and the commitment of our statespeople,” said GVC President/CEO John McDonagh, in the news release. “The Greater Vancouver Chamber wants to express our gratitude to all the businesses and community members who make this region what it is, and we are so proud to be a part of it. Congratulations to all our nominees, our winners and a special congratulations to our 2022 First Citizen Ron for his decades of commitment to Clark County.”

The live-streamed event, available on Facebook Live, was a courtesy made possible by event sponsors, including: Presenting Sponsor, Port of Vancouver USA; Supporting Sponsors, PeaceHealth, CalPortland and Vancouver Clinic; VIP Reception Sponsor, LS Networks; Media Sponsor, The Columbian; and Award Sponsors, Riverview Bank, NW Natural, HAPO Community Credit Union, PacificSource Health Plans, and Perkins & Co.

For more information about the awards and sponsorship opportunities for next year, please contact the Chamber at YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com or go to VancouverUSA.com/Business-Leadership-Awards/.