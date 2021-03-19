Greater Vancouver Chamber celebrates five 2021 Iris Award recipients

The Chamber presented five awards recognizing those in SW Washington for their outstanding achievement, contributions and dedication to community

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the 2021 Iris Awards, concluding their all-day, virtual Women Who Mean Business Symposium. The Chamber presented five Iris Awards recognizing those in SW Washington for their outstanding achievement and contributions and dedication to this community. This live-streamed event featured each recipient on-screen who gave heartfelt messages while audience members showed their enthusiasm and congratulatory messages in the event venue’s virtual chat.

In order of announcement, the 2021 Iris Award recipients are featured below with an excerpt about their nomination:

Bonnie Brasure, Bleu Door Bakery. Courtesy of the GVCC

Bonnie Brasure, owner of Bleu Door Bakery: Known for serving up some of the regions finest baked delights, always accompanied with a side of warmth and compassion, Bonnie is a constant supporter of her neighbors and her community of which she proudly calls home.

Esther Liu, LSW Architects. Courtesy of GVCC

Esther Liu, president of LSW Architects: Recently named president of LSW Architects, Esther is a dedicated artist and community member. Esther’s impact can be found in the inspiring designs present throughout the community, as well as in the professional relationships she cultivates with those of whom she works alongside each day.

Jennifer Rhoads, Community Foundation of SW Washington. Courtesy of GVCC

Jennifer Rhoads, president of Community Foundation of Southwest Washington: Jennifer is a well-respected leader not only with donors, but with nonprofits and businesses through the community. She is both inspirational and passionate, while at the same time humbled by the diverse needs of our community. The needs of others make her a focused leader that is ‘Vision driven’ instilling the “community first” lessons in a curated team of predominantly female professionals.

Dee Sanders, formerly of Share. Courtesy of GVCC

Dee Sanders, formerly of Share in Vancouver: For nearly two decades, Dee has been a compassionate and stalwart advocate for access to affordable housing while building relationships – and friendships – with many individuals across social service and government agencies. Her work has truly improved lives as she opens the doors of homes to thousands of families and individuals right here in Clark County.

Mavis Nickels, former Battle Ground School Board Member. Courtesy of GVCC

Mavis Nickels, former Battle Ground School Board Member: A household name for generations in the Battle Ground School District, Mavis led with passion and compassion while she served on behalf of the children in this community for most her adult life. She did so by promoting academic excellence no-matter the skill-level, by enhancing educational opportunities for all, and by supporting fellow families and community members throughout the area with her volunteering and teaching.

During the event, Emcee and Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors Tamara Fuller presented each nominee with their acknowledgements before inviting the event’s Award Sponsors to announce each winner. Sponsors of the 2021 Iris Awards include Clark College, KeyBank, Legacy Health, Columbia Bank, and the Vancouver Clinic, with Symposium Sponsors including Salsbury & Co., WellHaven Pet Health, HAPO Community Credit Union, Columbia Credit Union, KeyBank, The Columbian, iQ Credit Union and ilani.

Learn more about the Women Who Mean Business Symposium and 2021 Iris Awards on the Chamber’s website at VancouverUSA.com/WomenInLeadership.

