Greater Vancouver Chamber Awards Brielle Stewart Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver is proud to announce the winner of the 2023 Southwest Washington’s Lemonade Day Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award. This title has been awarded to the talented Brielle Stuart, young owner of Brielle’s Marvelous Candles, for her outstanding participation in the Lemonade Day program and this year’s Junior Market.

Lemonade Day, brought to the community by the Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) and presented by Main Squeeze OnPoint Community Credit Union, is an empowering entrepreneurship program for kids aged 6 to 16, providing them with the opportunity to experience the joy and challenges of owning and operating a small business.

The 2023 Junior Market proved to be a resounding success, with an estimated 14,000 visitors, generating an impressive $45,000 in sales, and showcasing a pool of over 300 remarkable young future business owners. Among them, Brielle Stuart stood out with her exceptional business acumen, creative vision, and dedication to her craft, effectively implementing the valuable lessons learned from Lemonade Day.

At the young age of 14, Brielle’s journey as a budding entrepreneur has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a passion for crafting unique and captivating soy wax candles, she transformed her vision into reality with her venture, Brielle’s Marvelous Candles. Through hard work, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to quality, she has turned her hobby into a thriving business.

Brielle’s handcrafted candles, which come in an array of delightful scents from vanilla pumpkin pie to Honolulu sun, citrus cilantro, and more, have found a dedicated customer base, and her business has experienced substantial growth in a short span of time. Brielle even makes her own business labels, which help to control product costs.

“Brielle’s Marvelous Candles truly embodies the essence of Lemonade Day’s mission to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. Her innovative approach to candle-making and her ability to connect with her customers demonstrate wisdom beyond her years,” said GVC President & CEO John McDonagh. “We are proud to recognize Brielle Stuart as the 2023 Southwest Washington’s Lemonade Day Youth Entrepreneur of the Year and celebrate her remarkable achievements,” added McDonagh.

To honor Brielle’s exceptional achievements, she received a well-deserved prize package, presented by GVC President & CEO John McDonagh and OnPoint Salmon Creek Branch Manager JaNae Ogden. The package included a winner’s certificate, an Amazon Fire Tablet, and a $100 cash prize, providing further support for her business endeavors.

Upon receiving the prize package, Brielle expressed gratitude and honor at being named the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year. For her, Lemonade Day has been an incredible program to perfect her business plan and gain real-life experience in front of thousands of customers during the Junior Market. This year, she generated an impressive $600 in sales during the event.

“The Junior Market was really fun! I think the best part was to meet and talk to all these new customers and have the opportunity to get my business pitch better and better as I talked to them,” mentioned Stuart.

Brielle acknowledges the support of her family and friends, especially her mother Carrie Stuart, who has been a guiding mentor throughout her business journey.

“Brielle’s success story serves as an inspiration for aspiring young entrepreneurs everywhere. Her visionary leadership and commitment to excellence have propelled Southwest Washington’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights. We hope her story will encourage more youth to explore their entrepreneurial potential and pursue their dreams with determination,” said Janet Kenefsky, VP Operations of the Chamber, and City Director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver.