GiveMore24! – ‘A day to lift local causes’

The 24-hour online giving marathon asks everyone who cares about local causes to give some support to area nonprofits

GiveMore24!, the 24-hour online giving marathon that asks everyone who cares about local causes to give to those causes, was held again this September. The online giving event is organized by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington.

GiveMore24! is a day to express your generosity and support more than 200 local nonprofits. Starting at midnight on Sept. 22, thousands of people came together and gave to the causes they care about most. Interested participants were able to join by visiting GiveMore24.org and finding a favorite nonprofit to support. Your gift can go even further thanks to matching funds and nonprofit prizes available on the big day.

The goal for this year’s GiveMore24! is to raise $3.5 million for a variety of causes. During last year’s event, more than 6,600 donors rallied around 207 local nonprofits and surpassed its $3.2 million goal, raising $3,303,976.

Maury Harris, senior communications officer for the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, said the GiveMore24! event was originally created with a few goals in mind, including making charitable giving more accessible, building local nonprofit capacity around online fundraising and broadening the region’s culture of giving. A project team from Leadership Clark County that included Noland Hoshino helped launch the event in 2014 after the Community Foundation submitted a project proposal.

Over the years, Harris said they’ve added additional features, including peer-to-peer fundraising and business fundraisers.

“We’re hoping to increase participation with the latter this year,” Harris said.

Harris said consistent business supporters include Davidson & Associates Insurance, Columbia Bank, Heritage Bank and LSW Architects.

According to the Community Foundation’s 2021 Community Report on GiveMore24!, over the years the event saw an average yearly increase of 763 donors per year since 2014 and saw an average yearly increase of $418,740 in total funds raised since 2014.

To learn more about GiveMore24! and to donate to a cause or causes, visit GiveMore24.org.