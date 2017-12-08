Earthen Cup Bistro opens near Battle Ground High School

Vancouver resident Libby Ek had been looking for a business opportunity to bring her back to her hometown of Battle Ground. When Opdahl Chiropractic moved one block south into a newly constructed building, it left the familiar storefront in need of 900 square feet to fill. Ek seized the moment and is now utilizing the extra space to fulfill another dream.

Earthen Cup Bistro serves up a full line of coffee drinks, similar to the coffee shop Ek owned for five years at the corner of Mill Plain Boulevard and Hearthwood Boulevard in Vancouver. Her new Battle Ground location also offers breakfast sandwiches — served on a bagel with egg, cheese, sausage or bacon — breakfast burritos with homemade salsa, baked goods and yogurt parfaits as well as hearty sandwiches, soups and salads for the lunch and dinner crowd.

This expanded concept allows Ek to incorporate a legacy of recipes that her mom, Georgia Fellman, taught her children through the years. Georgia passed away in February of 2016 and serving up items like Mom’s Granola Snack and her clam chowder to the Battle Ground community is one way that Ek can honor her mother’s memory.

“I like the location (because) it’s close to the high school,” Ek said. “We want to support the high schoolers. I also like being in an old house that’s comfortable and cozy. Dad (Gordon Fellman) did a lot of remodeling and finishing for us.”

Located directly across the street from Battle Ground High School, Earthen Cup Bistro keeps a well-stocked grab-and-go case filled with goods made from scratch. Ek also plans to add pepperoni pizza rolls garnished with olives, pineapple and pepperoncini for another quick and easy lunch option.

With hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, Earthen Cup features a breakfast hot dish in the morning, a daily soup and a lunch hot dish special in the afternoon. A favorite lunch item is their Brisket French Dip with Brussels Slaw.

Their goal is to be fast and efficient, particularly at lunch time, for local businesses. To that end, lunch order deliveries are available on request.

Instead of a lunch special on Saturdays, Earthen Cup serves up brunch all day until it’s gone. Two popular dishes are their Mini Breakfast Tacos accompanied by fruit salsa and Croissant Oven-Baked French Toast topped with browned butter penuche (a rich frosting made from brown sugar, butter, milk and vanilla).

Organic beans roasted the day of delivery come from Baker Creek Coffee Roasters, out of Brush Prairie, and Bellingham’s The Spice Hut supplies teas and spices to Earthen Cup. Customers will find breads from Kalama Sourdough Bakery featured with select sandwiches.

“We’ve been very welcomed by Battle Ground people,” Ek said. “Friends and family voiced that they were glad we were coming closer.”

Earthen Cup Bistro is located at 201 N. Parkway Ave., in Battle Ground.

