The most recent installment of CREDC’s Grow Clark County event series, Diversity Drives Innovation, was held last night at Tandem Hall in downtown Vancouver. The event panel discussed why diversity in the workplace is a benefit for both businesses and employees, and why having a diverse workplace is a way to increase innovation, creativity and profitability.

The panel included moderator Sean Moore from WorkSource, Joy Fowler from Umpqua Bank, Erika Escobar Morgan from Banfield Pet Hospital, Esther Liu from LSW Architects and Jorge Guzman from Hispanicpros.

Panelists discussed how their companies have used diversity to retain employees, what challenges they’ve seen in regards to diversity and inclusion, how they have integrated diversity into their companies’ job descriptions, and what challenges and opportunities they have found involving diversity specific to this region.

Since its inception in 2015, Grow Clark County has showcased the broad range of businesses in the region, spotlighted the people behind them who are driving innovation and empowering connections with entrepreneurs pushing the local economy forward. Grow Clark County aims to help build connections and open opportunities for the business community from groundbreaking startups to thriving businesses looking to interact with other businesses and find resources that can help them achieve short- and long-term business goals.

