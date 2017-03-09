Demolition scheduled this month for parts of old Red Lion Hotel

Crews at the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 1 site will clear the way for future development by demolishing portions of the old Red Lion at the Quay as early as next Thursday (March 16).

In a press release, the port said crews will demolish and remove 113 rooms in the north and west wings of the former hotel. The two wings encroach on the footprint of a future hotel that’s being developed with Vancouver-based Vesta Hospitality.

Demolition work is expected to take about four weeks and will not impact visitors to the WareHouse ’23 restaurant, which opened in July 2016.

Meanwhile, the port is currently working through the City of Vancouver’s review and approval process for its Terminal 1 Concept Development Plan (CDP). That application is open for public comment until March 17 and, according to the port, is expected to go before the City Hearings Examiner on May 4, and the City Council in June.

The CDP contains information about planned land uses at Terminal 1, including plans for a public marketplace, hotel, commercial and retail space, public art and connection to the city’s Renaissance Trail.

If approved by the city, the plan would move on to the Washington State Department of Ecology for review and permitting.

Comments

comments