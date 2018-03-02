Corwin Beverage, Bikram Yoga honored with Green awards

This year’s annual Green Gala took place on Feb. 22 at the Kiggins Theater on Main Street in Downtown Vancouver. The two Green Business of the Year awards (one for a company with more than 25 employees and one for a company with less than 25 employees) were presented to Corwin Beverage and Bikram Yoga.

The event, created to reward environmental excellence and increase the business community’s awareness of green alternatives, was emceed by Temple Lentz and presented by Clark County Public Health and Solid Waste Environmental Outreach.

In Clark County, more than 90 businesses have gone through the process of becoming Green Businesses in the past 10 years. This last year, 10 more businesses joined them, including Central Transfer Station, NW Staffing, Jacobs CH2M, Columbia Resource, Choice Wellness Center, Exquisite Crystals, Vancouver Spine Care, Washington State University-Vancouver, HUB (Hopworks Urban Brewery) and Aspen Pest Control.

The program began with a few words from Sally Fisher, who created the Recycled Arts Festival, followed by Keynote Speaker Susie Snortum of Waste Not Food Taxi. The rest of the evening was made up of the Green Awards, a raffle and then a reception upstairs with buffet upstairs at the bar. Raffle items were provided by BioKleen, The Mighty Bowl, New Seasons Market, The Source Climbing Center and Vancouver Family Soy Candles.

Snortum, a retired pastry chef, implemented the nonprofit called Waste Not Food Taxi, a network of volunteers who pick up commercial leftovers and deliver them to hunger-relief agencies. Snortum stated that food waste creates harmful methane gas at landfills, a worse problem than CO2 emissions. While methane accounts for about 21 percent of greenhouse gas and CO2 for about 72 percent, methane is about 30 times more potent as a heat-trapping gas.

Washington residents produce seven pounds of waste per person per day, above the national average.

Snortum noted there have always been poor people, but today we as a society are the most comfortable, privileged and educated in the history of the world – we need to use that. Waste Not Food Taxi may merge with Food Rescue.us. Food Rescue started in Connecticut and is now in a dozen cities across the U.S. Their website provides donation guidelines and an app for logistics.

The Green Awards

Though many businesses and people were nominated, five went above and beyond. The five recipients for the 2018 Green awards were called up one at a time to receive their trophies, while a short video played on the big screen showing each winner and what they had accomplished. Clark County City Councilwoman Julie Olson presented the trophies, fabricated by Joe Clifton of Clifton Metal Words, from repurposed metal.

The Green Business of the Year awards recognize businesses that “show innovation and creativity to reduce waste, reuse materials, purchase sustainability, conserve water, use energy efficiently and serve the community.”

Awards included:

Green Business of the Year (over 25 employees): Corwin Beverage, a Southwest Washington company for 70 years. Shawn Nelson accepted the award on behalf of Corwin. Corwin had recycled 100,000 pounds this year, upgraded the lighting in their 85,000-square-foot warehouse, installed hand dryers, started outside composting for employees and added reusable dishes in their kitchen.

Green Business of the Year (under 25 employees): Bikram Yoga in Hazel Dell. Studio owner Mica Fish received the award. Bikram Yoga has an Energy Star-rated natural gas heating system; on-demand hot water heater for the showers and laundry; Energy Star appliances; motion sensor lighting on timers; paperless hand dryers; a paperless registration process; low-flow showers and toilets; and they clean with locally produced, environmentally friendly cleaners from BioKleen.

Green Apple Award: Awarded to an individual who works in schools, moves their school toward sustainability and educates kids about the environment. The award went to Camas High School teacher Ali Coker. She and her students collected leftover food, weighed it and sent it to grocery stores, collected trash, adopted sort tables for leftover food – the only Clark County high school that does this – encouraged the school to buy larger trash bins and planted trees.

Master Composter Recycler (MCR) Superstar: MCR volunteers go through a 10-week training program in composting, recycling and sustainability, and then volunteer to teach the public. This award went to MCR volunteer Barb Rider, who worked tirelessly – holding classes, both in classrooms and outdoors – to demonstrate composting and recycling, using outdoor signs that illustrate those methods and help people see and understand the entire process.

Green Neighbor Award: An award to someone who helps move Clark County toward more awareness of both the problem and some solutions, demonstrates leadership and creativity, and is a great example for living a sustainable lifestyle. The award went to Lee LaLone, who donated 400 hours at the Pacific Park Demonstration garden last year. Accepting the award, LaLone said, “You feel so much more powerful if you can make something better.”

Other Clark County Green programs

Clark County Green Business offers information on their website for becoming a certified Clark County Green Business. At no cost, they offer a self-assessment tool; assistance to conserve resources and cut costs; business-focused tours and workshops; tools for a successful green team; and networking events. Certified Green Businesses receive recognition, a listing on their online directory; the Green Business Logo to use in marketing and promotions; and promotion on social media.

Clark County Green Neighbors plugs you into a more sustainable lifestyle with in-home assessments and eco-calculators to see how sustainably you live and to explore useful resources. Visit their calendar at clarkgreenneighbors.org for community gatherings, family outings, workshops and volunteer opportunities.

Clark County Green Schools works with schools to improve their sustainability, boost waste reduction and awareness, and help with food waste management. They offer a statewide environmental certification program where a school’s Green Team may choose a project to produce change, and if completed, submit it for certification.

