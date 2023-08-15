Columbia Credit Union Hires Salvestrin as New CEO

The Columbia Credit Union Board of Directors announced today that they have hired Lindsey Salvestrin as Columbia Credit Union’s next President and CEO. Salvestrin, a 20+ year industry veteran of Columbia Credit Union, most recently held the Interim title while continuing her role as the Credit Union’s EVP Chief Operating Officer. Salvestrin grew up in Clark County, Washington, attended Hudson’s Bay High School, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration emphasis in Human Resource Management. She is a Cardwell Leadership Graduate and a Certified Innovation Executive from MIT Sloan School of Management and Stanford University Graduate School of Business, respectively. As a lifelong learner, Salvestrin has attended the Credit Union Executive Society CEO and Strategic Growth Institutes.

Locally recognized for her accomplishments, she was a Vancouver Business Journal Accomplished Under 40 recipient and Clark County Iris Award nominee. She is committed to people, community, and financial wellness. Innovative efforts that lean into addressing issues around financial wellness will be a hallmark of Salvestrin’s inspirational leadership. Notable efforts include Columbia Credit Union’s Vancouver Housing Authority partnership to increase affordable housing inventory and the Credit Union’s reduction of fees through a revamp aptly named Overdraft Kindness. Salvestrin role models the organization’s significant community service and philanthropy efforts, most recently serving on the Board of Innovative Services NW, Industry Association GoWest’s Governmental Affairs Task Force, and the Credit Union for Kids Advisory Board supporting Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital. Engaged and relatable, she and her husband enjoy busy family lives with their two school-aged children.

Columbia Credit Union Board Chair Joe Vance shared the Board’s optimism and confidence in Columbia Credit Union’s leadership: “Columbia Credit Union is one of Clark County’s largest employers, is rock-solid financially, and maintains a reputation for life-changing community service. As a Peter Barron Stark Companies Workplace Excellence recipient for many years (in addition to local poll “Best of” accolades), the Board believes the recognition can be tied back to the culture Lindsey’s helped to create over the past two decades in key leadership capacities.” Vance further shared, “Lindsey and her Leadership Team have the Board’s full support and confidence as they continue with our progressive, people and community-centric strategic direction.”

The Board engaged industry executive recruitment expert Jill Nowacki, president and CEO of Humanidei, who applauded Columbia Credit Union’s progressive board vision saying, “In Washington state, of seventeen $1B+ credit unions, five CEO roles are held by women (including Lindsey) for about 30% female representation. Significantly lower than gender balance. In Oregon, where there are eleven $1B+ credit unions, there are no female CEOs in the cohort.” Nowacki added, “Lindsey and Columbia CU are definitely trailblazing (in this) region. The Board of Columbia Credit Union is demonstrating a tremendous commitment to the future by leveraging decades of internal talent investment, finding top talent from within their diverse employee base.”

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 112,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2.3 billion in assets. Voted Best in Business for ten years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers, CCU has also received the Workplace Excellence award from Peter Barron Stark Companies for well over a decade including 2021. Columbia Credit Union holds an “A” Health rating from DepositAccounts.com and has received Bauer Financial’s “5 Star” and Weiss’ “Recommended” ratings. People and businesses are eligible for membership when they or their families live or work in Washington State or the Oregon community of Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.