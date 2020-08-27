Camas Meadows restaurant gets a rebrand and opens during COVID-19

Camas Meadows Golf Course recently announced a complete overhaul and rebrand of its former restaurant, now Hickory Restaurant + Bar.

Hickory is chef Richard Jessup’s vision for the perfect Pacific Northwest dining experience with fresh food made from scratch, local ingredients and craft drinks, said Lauren Yedlick, Business Development & Venue Sales.

Overlooking the golf course scenery, the restaurant is still owned by Matt Olson, and has “always allowed guests to unwind after a long day out on the course,” Yedlick wrote in a news release.

“We have successfully created an environment where people can sip delicious cocktails and eat amazing food in a serene environment. There is nothing like it in Clark County,” Olson said.

Courtesy Hickory Restaurant + Bar

During the rebrand, Yedlick said they not only had to pivot because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also difficult to not be able to open to the public and have them see the newly renovated space. She said it was over a month before they were able to have their first customers walk through the doors.

“That being said, the process has been better than expected and we’re excited to be fully open again,” she said.

Currently, the Hickory Restaurant + Bar offers in-house dining both indoor and outdoor. Until further notice they are also offering take out from their website. Guests can try a meal for weekend brunch, lunch, dinner, even Happy Hour.

Hickory Restaurant + Bar is located at the Camas Meadows Golf Course, 4105 NW Camas Meadows Drive, Camas. Take out is available through their website at hickoryrestaurantandbar.com.

