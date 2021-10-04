Business Spotlight: Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery

The family owned vineyard and winery has been crafting wines in Clark County since 2006

Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery has been crafting wines in Clark County since 2006. Dan and Holly Andersen wanted to start a vineyard that did everything – grow grapes, make the wine and then serve the final product to wine enthusiasts of all kinds.

“Everything is done at our site, all the way to putting the final capsule on the bottle,” Dan said. “We wanted to create a business where people could come to relax and enjoy some wine or have fun while attending a private event or concert.”

The duo currently grows 10 different wine grape varietals on site. They researched a new American hybrid grape named Marquette and planted a few test rows, and after initial review, people loved the wine. Now, more rows of the Marquette grape continue to grow, and they are making their “signature” wine out of it. They will get their first full harvest off those grapes this autumn.

Courtesy of Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery

Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery added a café to their tasting room area a few years ago, which proved to be a success. They also have hosted summer concerts on their property, which have been a huge hit in the last decade.

Once the pandemic hit, things changed. Concerts haven’t happened, but the winery plans on having a great lineup in 2022. Supply chain problems have made it difficult to obtain certain products for operations in the café, and staffing has also been hard to come by. Both things have limited the restaurant and tasting room hours. They are currently operating Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Looking ahead, Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery is optimistic about continuing to make good wine, improve their grounds and bring people together.

“We have had great response from the people of Clark County and beyond for our vineyard/winery,” Dan said. “We are probably the most decorated regional winery for wine awards won over the past decade. As we come out of this post-COVID time period, we will continue to expand the business.”

Three Brothers Vineyard & Winery is located at 2411 NE 244th St., in Ridgefield.