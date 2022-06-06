Business Spotlight: The Ridgefield Mercantile

The shop opened in March of this year, and blends vintage and new

New to the downtown Ridgefield landscape is The Ridgefield Mercantile. It opened at 418 Pioneer St. in March of this year and is owned and operated by longtime friends and business partners Suzy and Kurt Rylander, and Kate and David Sacamano.

The shop is a blend of 80% vintage and 20% new products, featuring a variety of home and garden products. The store hosts 23 vendors who curate mini “boutiques” that feature different styles, and shoppers can find everything from farmhouse, mid-century, modern, European and Bohemian styles. There are also houseplants and local pantry goods available.

Every Monday and Tuesday, the inventory changes while they are closed to the public. Vendors reset their spaces with new products, so each week is a new shopping experience.

Shoppers have flocked to the new shop so far and sales have been strong.

“We have been embraced by the Ridgefield community with consistently strong sales since opening with many customers visiting us a few times a week,” said Kate. “We have customers coming from Portland and Longview and all cities and towns in between to see the store or specific products they saw online. Our social media following has grown to almost 1,000 followers on Instagram after only 45 days of being open.”

Despite the challenge of opening amid economic uncertainty, the owners of The Ridgefield Mercantile are excited about continuing to build awareness of their unique products and shopping experience. Kate also explained that customers have shown a heightened interest in repurposed or vintage products, because they are affordable and environmentally sustainable alternatives to mass produced products at larger chain stores.



“We frequently hear how happy our customers are to have a place to go to shop and connect with others,” Kate said. “We welcome each person as if they are an old friend because we all missed the sense of connection and belonging during the pandemic isolation.”

Looking ahead, The Ridgefield Mercantile will continue to highlight the beauty and small-town friendliness of Ridgefield. This summer, they will host a Ridgefield Flea Market on Fifth Street in front of the store.