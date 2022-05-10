Business Spotlight: Sunbridge Solar

The company has seen steady growth over the years since it was first founded in 2010

Sunbridge Solar, founded and headquartered in Washougal by Jordan Weisman in 2010, has since grown from a one-man operation to a 25-employee business that installs residential and commercial solar energy systems that generate electricity and offset electric bills.

Weisman said that when he launched the business, he was not only on-site installing solar panels, but he was also managing all the administrative duties of the business, too. Since that time, growth has skyrocketed.

“At the beginning I was on the roof installing, selling, designing … wearing all the hats,” he said. “In our first year, we did about $260,000 in revenue. In my second year of operation, I created a partnership with another solar company which had a strong sales team, and we became their installers. Over the years, we were able to hire our own sales team and started doing only our own work. Revenue has grown steadily over the years, as has the number of employees. In 2021, we did about $4.5 million in revenue … we are continuing to see strong sales growth both in Washington and Oregon and look to grow to about 30 employees by year end with $6 million in revenue.”

Sunbridge Solar’s business did not slow down during the pandemic. Weisman credits his team’s honesty and positive reputation for quality workmanship as part of that, but also a shift in customer demand.

“I do believe climate change has had a significant impact in increasing people’s interest in solar and energy storage,” said Weisman. “Many people are concerned about climate change and global warming and want to do something proactive like installing solar or purchasing an EV (electric vehicle). Also, many people have seen firsthand in the last few years as we have had significant heat waves, wildfires in close proximity and major ice storms.”

Weisman said that in 2021, the company officially became a certified B Corp.

“We are proud to be part of a community of likeminded businesses that take a more holistic approach to business and focus on employee equity, environmental impact, as well as profit,” he said.

Looking ahead, Weisman said he is excited to continue to introduce people to the benefits of solar. He and his team plan on taking advantage of several new incentives for solar in both the Oregon and Washington markets that have a focus on making solar affordable for lower income families and BIPOC communities.

“Solar paired with energy storage is a way to be self-reliant in a future of uncertain grid stability,” he said.