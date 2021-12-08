Business Spotlight: Simpson Plumbing

Simpson Plumbing has served the Pacific Northwest for the last 40 years. Founded by Dale Simpson, who grew the company’s reputation through quality work, a focus on integrity and affordable flat-rate pricing, the once one-man shop now has more than 20 employees, and they work throughout Washington and Oregon. Dale’s son Brad, who grew up in and around the plumbing trade, joined the company 20 years ago and last year when Dale retired, Brad took over as the new owner.

Simpson Plumbing provides a wide range of residential and commercial services, with primary focus on single family residential homes. They regularly repair and replace water heaters, main water lines and provide drain work, in addition to helping service multi-unit apartments with various plumbing needs.

Beth Anderson, vice president and general manager, said that they wouldn’t be where they are today without the incredible team of experienced staff that they have.

“Simpson Plumbing has experienced exciting and steady growth over the last few years,” Anderson said. “The key to this success is hiring great people who are willing to take ownership and pride in their work.”

During the pandemic, Simpson Plumbing made the choice to remain open and continuing helping their customers.

“Our business has strengthened during COVID,” said Anderson. “With more people working from home, the demand for work (clogged toilets and dripping faucets) has increased. We’ve been hiring throughout the entire pandemic. With the increase in demand for honest, trusted and fair flat-rate pricing, we chose to embrace it and make the necessary investments to take care of the demand. We’re excited to say we’ve grown and we’re so happy that we are able to support our customers.”

One of Simpson Plumbing’s core values is its commitment to giving back to the local community. For the last three years, they have hosted food drives to donate to the local food bank in Camas-Washougal. The company matches each donation and last year they donated more than 600 items, and this year they hope to exceed that. They also recently discounted their pricing for their service plan membership for honored citizens like seniors, veterans and first responders, which gives them access to discounted service calls, no emergency call fees and more.

The outlook for Simpson Plumbing is bright.

“We are a family owned, locally operated business,” Anderson said. “We know customers have a choice and we pride ourselves on customers choosing Simpson Plumbing to take care of their plumbing needs.”

Comments

comments