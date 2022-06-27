Business Spotlight: Pacific Cascade Corporation

Since the founding of Pacific Cascade Corporation (PCC) in 1987, the company has been committed to one thing: finding and producing the most reliable and essential products needed to assist parking operators so they can manage a successful parking operation. PCC, headquartered in Vancouver, is the parent company for ParkingZone, DGM Systems – Parking & Revenue Control Specialists, Gorilla Post Magnetic Mounting System, GreenDrop Recycling Stations and TrafficZone.

The company began with just Mark Curtis, along with his business partners Pam Richey Curtis and Paul and Pam Schell. Today, the company has grown to employ 18 people. They regularly service airport facilities, schools, small businesses and more, and provide companies around the country with more than 1,700 parking and traffic enforcement related products for use. Their patented Gorilla Post line includes removable magnetic delineators and bollards.

“From our humble beginnings, we’ve grown to become the most comprehensive parking supply company resource,” Mark said.

When the pandemic hit, the company had to learn to be flexible, as many of their clients were deeply impacted by the changes that happened. However, their patented product line experienced growth in applications to address COVID restrictions in business operations.

Looking ahead, PCC plans to capitalize on its recent partnership with Parklio to bring Parklio Smart Parking Barrier™ to North America this year. They are also planning to expand their Gorilla Post Magnetic Base Delineator product line to the construction industry with the Gorilla Guard Swing Radius Protection application.

“We are emerging as a stronger, more flexible company with new opportunities and a more diversified client base,” Mark said.