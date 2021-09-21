Business Spotlight: Nimble Fern

Nimble Fern is bringing fashion and a unique sense of style to the Pacific Northwest. Founded in 2018 by Halston Williams, the Vancouver-based lifestyle clothing brand creates unique, custom-designed products such as T-shirts, hoodies and hats. The products are generally Pacific Northwest-themed, and they also have clothing that promotes their vision of family, hope and peace. The company also provides full custom screen-printing services, shipping products nationwide.

Williams said that Nimble Fern started off as an extremely small test operation out of the loft of his home. The rest is history.

“Distributing high quality products is our guarantee, so we aim for customer satisfaction at all times,” he said.

Before the pandemic, the company was looking at opening a local mall kiosk, but when shutdowns happened, they decided to pivot their strategy. Williams said that social media has been the most effective way of increasing brand awareness.

“We utilized this time to increase our social media interaction and engage with the public in a matter that was more convenient and feasible to the customer,” he said. “We also partnered with some businesses who sold some of our designs in their stores. In an unforeseeable turn, so many people in our community wanted to support small businesses.”

Looking ahead, Nimble Fern will continue providing screen-printing services in their shop. They also plan on setting up at local markets to sell Nimble Fern products. Their ultimate goal is to promote peace and bring hope for future generations, welcoming people into the Pacific Northwest family. As the company continues to grow, real-time updates will be posted on their social media page, so customers can see what new things are happening and what products are being launched.

“We are so grateful for our loyal customers and their support through positive online reviews, word of mouth and ultimately just sporting the gear with the Nimble Fern logo,” Williams said.

View Nimble Fern’s website here.

