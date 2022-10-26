Business Spotlight: MoonWinx

When Heidi Moon was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 2010 that explained lots of troubling symptoms she had been experiencing over the last 10+ years, she said she immediately wanted to learn what she could do to help her body get and stay healthier. Her research led her to learn a lot about the cosmetic industry as a whole, and specifically the chemicals commonly used in items people use every single day. That knowledge drove Moon to learn about how to make many of these items herself and from there, MoonWinx was born.

“I began formulating my own bath bombs and lotion, and from there soap, bodywash, etc.,” Moon said. “I realized quickly that dangerous chemicals aren’t required and the products made by hand are far superior to anything I’ve purchased from big-name stores. I enjoyed making self-care products so much I began gifting to family and friends who provided vital feedback and helped me improve my formulations.”

Moon said that once she realized she wanted to start a business making body-care products, she wanted to learn more about what people liked and wanted to see in their soaps and bath bombs, and she figured there would be no better place than at the Vancouver Farmers Market. Without knowing much about what she was taking on, Moon applied to the market, juried her products for the board and was accepted.

“That is really when MoonWinx grew wings and flew,” she said. “Customer feedback determined our fragrance line and is directly responsible for several of the products we offer.”

Moon began selling her products at the Vancouver Farmers Market in 2017 and she said sales have consistently doubled each year since then, due in large part to the amazing support Moon said vendors received from the community during COVID. MoonWinx opened its retail store in 2020 and moved into its new space at 2210 W. Main St., Suite 105, in Battle Ground, in June of 2022. Moon said they were able to open their new location, again, in large part, due to their loyal customers. She also said that MoonWinx is 100% a family business.

“I have two daughters and my daughter-in-law that were integral in helping MoonWinx grow,” she said. “My mother and mother-in-law, nieces, nephews … everyone has participated in helping MoonWinx. My husband does a lot of the heavy lifting and he and my brother are at the store all day while I’m at the shop making product.”

As for the future of MoonWinx, Moon said they very much enjoy the facetime and input they get with customers at the Vancouver Farmers Market and she can’t imagine a time that they won’t continue to be there. She said they are also hoping to find an opportunity for a second retail location at the new Vancouver Waterfront.

To see all of the products available at MoonWinx, visit their website at moonwinx.com.