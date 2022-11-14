Business Spotlight: Cascade Electrical

Cascade Electrical is a commercial electrical services company founded in 2003 by Steve Lindberg. Serving both Southwest Washington and the Portland area, the company specializes in design-build projects and all sectors of the commercial electrical industry. They also have a utility/underground division that specializes in commercial underground and residential subdivisions.

“What started out as just a few people going to work every day, doing what they said they would do and slowly gaining momentum, has turned into a full-scale business with around 80-90 employees, full fleet, prefab shop, underground/utility division,” said Rand Rotschy, general manager at the company. “Most importantly, you will find opportunities here at every level for people with the willingness to work hard, learn quickly and succeed in any number of facets of the industry.”

The company regularly trains up-and-coming professionals and is a proud member of the JATC Area 1 Apprenticeship Program. This past February, Cascade Electrical moved into a newly constructed larger office space and warehouse in Battleground, which will allow them to continue a steady growth trajectory. While business has been consistent since opening, Rotschy said that the pandemic caused major negative impacts with the supply chain.

“Certain sectors of our business have seen lead times jump by up to five-six times what it was pre-pandemic,” he said. “This results in more of our staff’s time spent finding alternative products and workarounds to continue the on-time delivery of projects that our customers are used to. The upshot is this has certainly made all of us more resourceful and more diligent in looking closely at each order of switchgear, light fixtures or even commodity materials, to ensure that we are choosing the fastest and most economical route forward.”

Looking ahead, the team at Cascade Electrical will not only continue cultivating relationships with developers and general contractors in Clark County, but they’ll also be focused on continued work opportunities around Vancouver’s core area.

“We are excited to be a large part of the upcoming projects that are breaking ground this fall and into next spring along the wonderful Vancouver Waterfront District,” Rotschy said. “Our crews enjoy the local work, and we hope that this neighborhood remains the clean, safe and inviting area that it is today.”