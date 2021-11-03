Business Spotlight: Camas Antiques

The shop rents space for various vendors that sell a wide variety of vintage and antique merchandise

Camas Antiques is marrying vintage and style with their unique combination of antique merchandise. JoAnn Taylor, co-owner of the shop, had some previous experience being a vendor at different antique malls and when she saw the Farrell building in downtown Camas, she had a vision to bring it to life.

So, Taylor and her brothers bought the building, remodeled the apartments on the top floor, and in 2004, they opened Camas Antiques on the first floor and basement. They sold the building six years ago and continue to lease out the space today.

The shop rents spaces for various vendors that sell a wide variety of vintage and antique merchandise, with special focus on home décor, gift items and garden pieces.

“We love it, because you never know what you will find,” Taylor said.

The shop also sells Annie Sloan chalk paint, which is a popular product that is primarily used for painting furniture.

Taylor said that after being closed for about three months with pandemic restrictions in place, all of their employees were laid off. But she and her business partner Kristen Danis worked every day to post items online and even did local deliveries for customers. They put together gift baskets for loyal customers and did their best to keep a positive attitude, even though they couldn’t collect rent from vendors, but still had to make their lease payment. Thankfully, Camas Antiques had a loyal following and business stayed steady.

“Our business has done well since COVID – our community has supported us through all of this,” said Taylor. “Last year our revenue was the highest of all the years that we’ve been open. We are on track to have a great year in 2021.”

Looking ahead, Taylor said that they will continue to hold events at the store – usually once a month. Their next major event will be focused on the upcoming holidays and will start on Nov. 12.

Camas Antiques is located at 305 NE 4th Ave., in Camas.

