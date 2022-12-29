Business Spotlight: Alpine Collision & Auto Repair

Alpine Auto Body was first opened in 1978 in Orchards by Rod Cook. In 1999, Jim McCoy joined the team as the general manager and oversaw the company’s three locations, building a reputation as a leading choice for collision and auto repair. In 2014, a larger auto collision repair company purchased the company and Alpine Auto Body disbanded.

But McCoy and his family missed the pride and comradery that came from working with a local shop, and they started thinking about what it would take to revive the Alpine name and open a new shop. So, in April of 2021, McCoy, his wife, son and daughter worked together with original founder Rod Cook to open a new location in Hazel Dell, located at 7818 NE 30th Ave., in Vancouver.

“With reviving the Alpine name, the McCoy family made it their priority to bring back the same honest and quality repairs that the community came to know and love through Alpine’s prior reputation,” said Dylan McCoy, co-owner of the company. “As word circulated through the community that ‘Alpine’s back,’ we saw dozens of loyal previous customers flock back through the doors in the coming months. In addition to the customers, previous Alpine employees were also excited to come back aboard for the opportunity to work with the McCoy family & Alpine’s legacy.”

Today, Alpine is a full-service shop, offering collision repair work, in addition to general automotive maintenance work and full auto detailing services. Once people started returning more to in-person work after the peak of the pandemic, the company saw a huge spike in sales, reporting a monthly revenue increase of 175% in just a year and a half. They also grew their team from five people in April 2021 to 14 at the end of December 2022.

“We are the only facility in Vancouver that offers both collision repair and retail mechanical,” Dylan said. “This means that we can not only serve a wider customer base and take care of our customers more holistically but can additionally repair vehicles on a quicker timeline without outsourcing repairs to various vendors. Collision shops that outsource suspension repairs are sending repairs to mechanics that typically are used to seeing issues due to worn out parts and not collision damages. Our certified technicians are used to seeing the types of damages that can occur from collisions and therefore can come to a correct damage diagnosis much quicker than the typical repair shop.”

Alpine Collision & Automotive Repair is also recognized as an I-Car Gold Class Certified Repair Center, which is a distinction that only 10% of collision repair centers in the United States receive.

Looking ahead, the company is looking to grow their team to meet customer demand. They are also working with multiple vehicle manufacturers to receive specific certifications for collision repair to ensure the repair process is held to the high standards of the vehicle manufacturer.

“We’re excited to be celebrating our two-year anniversary of reopening Alpine Collision & Auto Repair this coming April,” Dylan said. “We want to thank the community for welcoming Alpine back to Clark County and for choosing to support our local, family owned business. And most importantly, our team and staff for their work ethic and consistency. We wouldn’t be where we are today without all of you.”