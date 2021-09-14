Business Spotlight: Airfield Estates Winery

Yakima Valley-based winery and estate vineyard has been growing grapes in Washington for more than 50 years

Airfield Estates Winery, one of the Vancouver Waterfront’s newest wineries, is soaring with success since its opening in March 2020. The family owned Yakima Valley-based winery and estate vineyard has been growing grapes in Washington for more than 50 years. A portion of their fourth-generation family farm served as a flight school and training base for Army Air Corps pilots during World War II.

The Miller family’s knowledge and experience has given them the tools they need to create diverse wines. In fact, Airfield Estates has more than 35 of them in their current portfolio. Their top-selling wines include the Sangiovese Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Flygirl White, Viognier and Pinot Gris along with the popular frosé, a delicious frozen beverage made with rosé wine.

Having just opened the Vancouver location before the pandemic shut most tasting rooms down, Airfield Estates altered operations as best as they could.

“COVID restrictions continually forced us to adapt in order to ride out the pandemic,” said Lori Stevens, director of marketing and owner. “Our creative marketing team put their best foot forward promoting our wines online, offering virtual tastings, curbside pick-ups, free shipping and unique outdoor wine tasting experiences during the heat of the summer and coldest days of winter as we were forced to conduct tastings exclusively outdoors for a substantial amount of the past year.”

As they look at the future, Stevens said that things look bright. There are three new wine releases coming out in September and October and as the business continues to expand, they are hoping to add more tasting room locations around the Northwest.

“Now that we are back open at full capacity, we have experienced continued economic growth thanks to a fantastic team of full-time and part-time employees, a growing base of loyal wine club members and a great location,” Stevens said. “We feel so blessed to be a part of such a great community.”

Airfield Estates is located at 760 Waterfront Way, in Vancouver.

