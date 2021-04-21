Business Growth Awards finalists announced

As our virtual Business Growth Awards event quickly approaches, we at the Vancouver Business Journal are excited to announce our finalists for the awards! A virtual event will be held Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m. To register for the event and to see our Happy Hour add-on options, click here.

The finalists are:

Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years

  • Environment Control of Greater Vancouver & Portland
  • McKean Smith
  • Paul Montague Tax Preparation

Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years

  • Ginn Development
  • Riverside Payments
  • RJL Business Services

Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years

  • Advanced Acupuncture
  • My Business Partner
  • Opsahl Dawson

Innovator of the Year

  • Navigate Law Group

Nonprofit Organization

  • Northwest Association for Blind Athletes
  • Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (EOCF)
  • North County Community Food Bank

Start Up of the Year

  • Champ Pizza

