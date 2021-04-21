Business Growth Awards finalists announced

As our virtual Business Growth Awards event quickly approaches, we at the Vancouver Business Journal are excited to announce our finalists for the awards! A virtual event will be held Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m. To register for the event and to see our Happy Hour add-on options, click here.
The finalists are:
Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years
- Environment Control of Greater Vancouver & Portland
- McKean Smith
- Paul Montague Tax Preparation
Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years
- Ginn Development
- Riverside Payments
- RJL Business Services
Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years
- Advanced Acupuncture
- My Business Partner
- Opsahl Dawson
Innovator of the Year
- Navigate Law Group
Nonprofit Organization
- Northwest Association for Blind Athletes
- Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (EOCF)
- North County Community Food Bank
Start Up of the Year
- Champ Pizza