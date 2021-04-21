Business Growth Awards finalists announced

As our virtual Business Growth Awards event quickly approaches, we at the Vancouver Business Journal are excited to announce our finalists for the awards! A virtual event will be held Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m. To register for the event and to see our Happy Hour add-on options, click here.

The finalists are:

Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years

Environment Control of Greater Vancouver & Portland

McKean Smith

Paul Montague Tax Preparation

Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years

Ginn Development

Riverside Payments

RJL Business Services

Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years

Advanced Acupuncture

My Business Partner

Opsahl Dawson

Innovator of the Year

Navigate Law Group

Nonprofit Organization

Northwest Association for Blind Athletes

Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (EOCF)

North County Community Food Bank

Start Up of the Year

Champ Pizza

