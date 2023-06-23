Business Growth Awards 2023 Announced

Start up of the Year Boesel Interior Construction LLC

Boesel Interior Construction LLC was started in January of 2022. Travis Boesel, President, said that having spent nearly 20 years as a steel side framer as part of the Carpenters union he decided to go into business for himself. Boesel added that “after almost two decades in the field, I continued to move up within the industry and I learned so many things about the trade, but I wanted to continue my personal growth and figured running my own business would provide me with a meaningful challenge.” The biggest I was bored with the same day-to-day activities and wanted something different. I needed to take control of my own life and schedule. I wanted create freedom.” Within the first year of business Boesel Construction was able to hit its three year gross revenue goal and now has a 5-man team. The staffing and revenue growth also allowed him to sign on with both the Carpenters & Tapers Unions. Boesel expects this year to be more successful and fulfilling than last year.

Fastest Growing 10+ Years City Ranked

Erika Saracco, President & Duane Baumgartner, Founder

City Ranked has experienced major growth over the past few years. Although the company was negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic and realized only a 3% profit margin in 2020, it managed to retain all employee positions and has made a full recovery with remarkable growth seen from 2021 to 2022 allowing City Ranked to thrive and support the local economy.

In 2022, City Ranked achieved revenue growth of 29% with a remarkable 23% profit margin resulting in an increase of net profit year over year of 12%. The agency’s commitment to the community is evident in the creation of 15 new full-time employee positions, as well as adding 5 local contractor positions supporting the Vancouver, WA economy, as well as expanding into a 15,000 square foot office located in Columbia Tech Center while adding offices in Canada Puerto Rico and the UK.

Paul Montague

Fastest Growing 6-10 Years Paul Montague Tax Preparation

Paul Montague Tax Preparation was established in Vancouver in 2017, and like each previous year continues to see marked growth. Over the last year Vancouver saw many long time tax preparers retire, and that has been a big plus for Paul, owner and operator. 2022 showed substantial growth for Paul as he had a high percentage of returning clients, but also a solid increase in new clients as well. Montague pointed out that there will always be a solid demand for tax preparers, and he is happy to be there to answer the call for help. Montague credited his adoption of new technology and software programs that increased productivity as well as sped up the tax filing process. With a nearly 40% increase in profitability, Montague is considering adding additional staff for the next tax season!

Fastest Growing 1-5 Years Saxum Stone

Founded in May of 2020, just a few months into the Covid pandemic Saxum Stone managed to “We buck the headwinds of Covid for the last two years and have built a solid business in the stone countertop industry. By purchasing granite, marble, quartz, and limestone from around the world, Saxum has expanded in both the residential and commercial markets. Headquartered in Vancouver with an additional location in Auburn to serve the Puget Sound region, Saxum has gained some notable customers including IKEA and Turner Construction. Since their inception Saxum increased their revenue by the end of 2022 by 191% and added 49 new employees. Saxum CFO Charlie Zupsic pointed out that Saxum’s market coverage extends from the Portland Metro area to Seattle.” Says of Saxum Stone LLC.

Non Profit Award

First started in August of 1991, Partners in Careers (PIC) is a nonprofit organization that aims to create self-sufficiency through specialized job training and employment services. According to the PIC website, the organization serves low-income parents who want to create stability for themselves and their children, refugees and immigrants looking for a new life in the U.S., homeless veterans wanting to reintegrate to civilian life, families recovering from domestic violence and young people striving to create successful career and life plans after high school.

In fiscal year 2022, PIC saw a notable increase in revenue from the previous year. The organization also added five new programs in 2022 – Afghan Arrival Refugee services; short-term trainings in partnership with a variety of industries; recruitment and financial support for fees and licenses, and training for school bus drivers and paraeducators; Youth Career Mentoring; and financial support for barriers to complete education and training for domestic violence survivors.

PIC also expanded diversity in their staff and board members, increasing those with lived experience, multilingual and multi-cultural qualities. The organization placed more than 150 people into jobs, reducing the unemployment rate and filling needed positions for local companies. PIC saw a total of 189 volunteers in 2022 and a total of 489.5 volunteer hours. This doesn’t count the hours worksite supervisors provide for oversight and training for youth in internships and adults in work experiences.

“This past year, Clark County has seen tremendous growth in the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine and Afghanistan looking to resettle in the community,” said Sharon Pesut, executive director at PIC. “Partners in Careers has worked with immigrants and refugees for over 35 years and was called upon to help support this influx of individuals and families. By partnering with nonprofits, government agencies and local businesses, PIC staff have worked with over 1,000 refugees and their families to find housing, access English as a Second language classes, enroll their children in school and secure employment. PIC hired four bilingual, bicultural staff so that the refugees could work with people who spoke their native language and understood the unique challenges and situations faced by refugees having been refugees themselves. Partners in Careers is proud to be able to meet all clients where they are and provide personalized services in an effective and meaningful way for all programs.”

PIC’s staff works with hundreds of families and individuals each year to help them become economically self-sufficient through efforts that strengthen individuals and their families; lead with equitable and inclusive practices; promote hope; and connect clients with the community.