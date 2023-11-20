Burgerville rolls out new breakfast menu

Burgerville recently announced that, due to popular demand, it will bring back its breakfast menu this fall. Currently, the local Burgerville locations that have started offering the new breakfast items include the Vancouver Central Park location on Fourth Plain Boulevard, the Battle Ground location and the Woodland location. Two others – the Hazel Dell location and the Salmon Creek location – will begin offering the items on Nov. 29.

Ed Casey, Burgerville’s CEO, said the restaurants are offering a broader range of options than ever before for breakfast, including a new Sunrise Breakfast Burger, a Crunch Breakfast Biscuit, an Ultimate Breakfast Burrito, and Biscuits & Gravy, as well as breakfast sandwiches.

Casey said the company is sourcing ingredients from numerous local partners for all of their breakfast items this year. All cage-free eggs will come directly from family owned farm Wilcox Farms in Washington. The buns on the breakfast sandwiches and Sunrise Breakfast Burger are from Oregon-based bakery Franz Bakery. Oregon’s Tillamook or Face Rock Creamery cheeses will be included within all of Burgerville’s biscuits, sandwiches and more. Country Natural Beef is also used for the Sunrise Breakfast Burger.

Additionally, Casey said Burgerville is collaborating with Don Poncho and Pacific Northwest’s Penny Salsa for their ultimate breakfast burritos and bowls. They have also collaborated with NW Gourmet to develop a proprietary pork sausage gravy for their Biscuit & Gravy dish. Casey said they are also excited to offer Relevant Coffee’s Cold Brew cans and Portland Roasting Coffee.

Sunrise Burger. Courtesy of Burgerville

Ultimately, Casey said the goal is to have breakfast back at all Burgerville locations. He said they will have it available at 12 locations in November, take a pause in December and then continue in 2024.

“Since Covid ended, we’ve opened our dining rooms and brought back guest favorites – like ice cream cones, asparagus and strawberry shortcakes,” Casey said. “We’ve also reconnected with our communities by offering fundraisers and sponsoring local events. Now we feel like it’s time to bring back breakfast – new and better than ever.”

Breakfast items will be available at select locations throughout November from 6-11 a.m. A full menu and location list is available at www.burgerville.com