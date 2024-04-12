Burgerville Partners with Local Farmers to Offer New Menu Items

To celebrate the arrival of springtime, Pacific Northwest restaurant chain Burgerville is launching new sweet and savory menu items in partnership with local farms and businesses.

The new menu items were conceptualized and crafted by executive chef Becky McGrath.

She shared, “For this quarter’s menu selection, some of our partners consist of Oregon’s Tillamook Creamery and Spokane’s Spiceology, who are both featured in our new spiced honey cheese curds. Other partners include Oregon’s Cosmic Bliss who provides plant-based ice cream for all our Bliss shakes. Our syrups featured in our chocolate macadamia cold brew and fresh strawberry dark chocolate shake are from Holy Kakow in Sisters, Oregon.”

McGrath shares that the items were inspired by staying on top of trends within the larger food and beverage space, while keeping in mind the local harvest that makes the Pacific Northwest so unique. Chocolate Macadamia Cold Brew Fresh Strawberry Shortcake Fresh Strawberry White Chocolate Shake Spiced Honey Cheese Curds Spring Salad

“It’s always fun to see our guests’ reactions when we release new items,” she said. “I’m excited to hear what people think about the spiced honey cheese curds. We are also bringing back fan-favorites like the Tostada burger and strawberry shortcake which our guests look forward to each year.”

Spiced honey cheese curds will be available April 9 to May 6, and the chocolate macadamia cold brew, fresh dark chocolate bliss shake, and fresh strawberry white chocolate shake are all available now through May 31.

Also launched recently, is Burgerville’s catering service, which started in early March and is already very popular.

Ed Casey, CEO of Burgerville said, “The growth we’ve experienced in mobile and delivery orders combined with guest requests, made catering the next logical step in our menu offerings. We want Burgerville to be accessible and convenient for everyone. Catering is one more way for people to enjoy our delicious food. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we’ve got you covered!”