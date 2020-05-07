Burgerville feeds essential workers via ‘Burger Breaks’

Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor

At the end of April, Burgerville announced the creation of the “Burger Break Brigade” community giving program and invited its Pacific Northwest neighbors to join the efforts.

Burgerville will bring burger feasts to hospital and essential employees too busy for mealtime during their shifts, while customers can purchase a burger to be donated to an essential worker. The company will donate 4,500 Northwest cheeseburgers to nearby hospitals, fire stations, police departments, grocery stores and other essential businesses in support of those on the front line.



“Our hearts go out to the medical and emergency workers fighting this pandemic,” said Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor, who was a pediatric nurse at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital before going into business. “We know people want to support people providing essential services, they just don’t know how. Burgerville is a company built on community, and we knew our fans would join us if they had a way.”



Guests can join the “Burger Break Brigade” when they purchase a “Community Built Burger” to be donated to healthcare providers, first responders and other essential workers. In turn, Burgerville will double-match the donation by donating two additional burgers – so one burger, becomes three. Customers can also give cash donations for future Burger Break drop offs. Both options will be available through any of the Burgerville drive-thrus or through the Burgerville Ordering App. Community organizations and partners can request Burger Breaks by going to www.Burgerville.com/BurgerBreaks.



Burgerville created Burger Breaks as an extension of its long-standing support of the local neighborhoods it serves. When the team shared the concept with longtime partners Country Natural Beef, Coca-Cola, Spindrift and DoorDash, they jumped in to help with contributions.

About Burgerville

Established in 1961 with headquarters in Vancouver, Wash., Burgerville is committed to supporting the local food economy and serving fans “with love” from its 41 locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. The hometown favorite delivers seasonal, local food with ingredients from 989 Northwest family farms, ranches and food producers. Jill Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer at Burgerville. Taylor’s relationship with Burgerville spans more than two decades. First as consultant with Taylor Group, as a trusted business consultant and leadership coach then serving as interim CEO. Her vision for Burgerville is to make the Pacific Northwest the healthiest region on the planet, deepening Burgerville’s commitment to people and community, and going beyond sustainability to be a catalyst for restorative, positive change.



Prior to joining Burgerville, Taylor served as CEO and co-founder of The Taylor Group, helping business leaders and organizations fulfill their potential, navigate change and embrace opportunity. She brings a unique perspective to business with deep roots in nutrition and health. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Oregon Health & Science University School of Nursing and a Master of Community Health from Oregon Health & Science University as well as a professional certificate in songwriting from Berklee College of Music. Before joining Taylor Group she was a pediatric nurse at both OHSU and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

