Burdzik joins Columbia Credit Union

Columbia Credit Union has welcomed Sharif Burdzik to their Business Lending Team to spearhead the credit union’s small business outreach and support in the greater Vancouver and Portland metro areas.

Having spent a decade working at banks with nationwide footprints, Burdzik found his passion for community and small business banking after moving to the Pacific Northwest in the early 2000s. Since, he has served on the boards of many local organizations, including Clark College Veterans Advisory Board, Leadership Clark County, the Hazel Dell Salmon Creek Business Association, Cascadia Technical Academy Foundation. Burdzik also currently serves on the WSU Diversity Advisory Board and is on the board of directors for Partners in Careers, the Clark College Foundation and the Watershed Alliance.

“Bringing Sharif on board allows us to double-down on our commitment to being the area’s number one small business resource,” said Columbia CU’s SVP Chief Credit & Lending Officer Marc Timm. “One-on-one service for small business needs like new equipment, space or capital is what we want to be the best around at providing—and Sharif is the right person to get us there.”

“Columbia CU has long provided top service on consumer loans, mortgages and larger commercial loans, and we know many of our members also own their own businesses,” said Burdzik. “I’m excited to be bringing the focus to small businesses, so we can more comprehensively be ‘making life better’ for the business owners in our community.”

About Columbia Credit Union: Established in 1952, and serving over 108,000 members with local consumer, business, mortgage, investment and insurance services—Columbia Credit Union has over $2 billion in assets. Voted Best in Business for nine years by The Vancouver Business Journal readers. People and businesses are eligible for membership when they or their families live or work in Washington State or the Oregon community of Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity.