Best in Business Profile: Global Security

When AJ and Annette Gomez opened Global Security in January 1988, they had a clear vision: to treat every customer the way they would want their family and friends to be treated, and to provide products and services that kept 100 percent customer satisfaction in mind. The couple was working hard for another alarm dealer and realized that they could – and should – start their own business venture. Since they took that leap, they’ve never looked back.

Today, Global Security specializes in home and business security, providing alarm systems, home surveillance, fire alarm systems, SMART security, CCTV Video Management Systems, whole-home audio and video, medical alert buttons, and much more. To date, the company – which now has locations in Vancouver, Tacoma, and Springfield, Oregon – has installed more than 10,000 residential commercial systems and has been selected as ‘Top 100 Security Companies’ by SDM Magazine since 1998. Today, it ranks number 81 on the list across the country.

“Security is on that leading edge of new technologies that help people and places with safety/security,” AJ shared. “What a great business! Today we can notify our monitoring center of activity as it happens, let them review the video and determine a course of action. Better and smarter all the time! We have great partners as manufacturers and software suppliers for us and our customers.”

Gomez shares that what makes Global Security stand above other security companies is its team of employees and their dedication to each customer.

“We have great people who care about our customers and enjoy helping them with their needs,” he said. “We must in this business. It’s not a one-time thing. We are community-oriented, participating in Chambers and business organizations. We answer the phone and have very little voicemail.”

And while Gomez says that his company had to reinvent itself multiple times to stay up with the ever-changing security landscape, that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to build a reputation for quality and serving thousands of local customers.

“Global continues to innovate and deliver new solutions to our customers and prospects,” he shared. “We provide businesses and homes the opportunity to improve their security and take advantage of today’s technologies. Years ago, we had the motto of ‘Saving Lives and Making a Difference’. If we help someone be a little bit safer, whether they are a customer or not, we have succeeded!