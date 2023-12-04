Best in Business 2023 Winners Announced

CategoryWinner
Auto DealersVancouver Toyota
Commercial TruckingTIEGulick Trucking, Inc.
Vanport Trucking
Maintenance ProviderGaynors Automotive
Rental & Leasing (auto)Enterprise – Hazel Dell
Towing CompanyChappell’s Towing
Business BankRiverview Community Bank
Credit UnionColumbia Credit Union
Design/Build ContractorColumbia fence and deck
RSV Building Solutions
General ContractorTEAM Construction
Home BuilderPacific Lifestyle Homes
Remodeler/RenovatorCascadia Construction & Remodeling
Site Preparation Company (roads, utilities, etc.)Tapani Underground
BakeryBleu Door Bakery
Bar/PubShanahans Pub & Grill
BreweryHeathen Brewing
CatererFoode Café & Catering
Coffee ShopJava House
Happy HourBeaches
RestaurantAmaro’s Table
Vineyard/WineryBethany Vineyard & Winery
Event PlanningWE PLAN IT
Fitness/Athletic FacilityNorthwest Personal Training
Golf CourseCamas Meadows
Hotel/MotelHeathman Lodge
Meeting FacilityAC Hotel by Marriott
Moving/StorageStorage Works LLC
Travel AgencyCommunity Travel Battle Ground
ElectronicsnLight
MachineTIEColumbia Machine
Tiger Stop
MetalsWickum Weld
PlasticsRex Plastics
WoodExterior Wood
Accounting FirmBlackbird Accounting PLLC
Architectural FirmLSW Architects
Bookkeeping FirmsFinancial Connections, LLC
Business ConsultingSalsbury & Co.
Commercial PrinterJ2 Blueprinting
Credit Card ProcessingTIEHorizon Payments
Riverside Payments
Dry Cleaning & LaundryHazel Dell Cleaners
Employment AgencyEmployers Overload
Engineering FirmRobertson Fick Engineering
Janitorial ServicesOctomaids
Insurance AgencyDavidson & Associates Insurance
Investment FirmFirst Pacific Financial
IT FirmOn Line Support
Landscape Design FirmGRO OUTDOOR LIVING
Landscape managementGRO OUTDOOR LIVING
Law FirmNW Legacy Law, P.S.
Marketing FirmKindred Media Company
Pest control companyNatura Pest Control
PhotographerIrina Negrean Photography
Security CompanyGlobal Security & Communication, Inc.
Sign CompanySoha Signs
Software DeveloperCity Ranked Media
Urban PlannerSGA Engineering
Video ProductionKindred Media Company
Web ConsultingPremium Website LLC
AcupuncturistDr. Julia Mortlock
Assisted LivingTouchmark
AudiologistVancouver Clinic
ChiropractorTIEDr. Cassandra R Long
Vancouver Chiropractic & Massage
Dental Care ProviderAlder Dental
Eye Care ProviderVancouver Clinic Eye Clinic
Home Health CarePNW Aging Specialty Services
Medical Care Provider – ClinicThe Vancouver Clinic
Medical Care Provider – HospitalLegacy Salmon Creek
Massage TherapyNorthwest Health Specialties-Randal Fruchter
NaturopathDr David Young
VeterinarianHearthwood Dog & Cat clinic
Appraisal CompanyHansen Appraisal Services
Commercial Real Estate Agent/BrokerAndie Costello
Commercial Real Estate CompanyMAJ Commercial Real Estate
Property Management FirmsZenith Properties NW
Real Estate DeveloperMAJ Development
Residential Real Estate Agent/BrokerDenny Miller
Residential Real Estate CompanyZenith Properties NW
Title CompanyChicago Title
Apparel/ClothierWillows
BarberThe Barbers
Cannabis DispensariesMain Street Marijuana
FloristStem Floral Design
GroceryNew Seasons Market
Home CareAlly Concierge
JewelerRand’s Jewelers
Office Accessories & DécorDevine Consign
Office Equipment & FurnishingsReid Business Services
Pet GroomingTIEWags and Whiskers
Rozo Dog Spa
SalonsUtopia Salon and Day Spa
Tattoo ParlorsHopeless Tattoo and Piercing
Phone HardwareOn Line Support
Phone ServiceAmericas Phone Guys

