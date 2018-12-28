Best in Business 2018

Here are the winners of the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2018 Best in Business Awards.

The Best in Business Awards recognizes companies and business professionals in over 80 categories. The list of winners was determined by Vancouver Business Journal readers who cast their votes for the companies that they prefer to do business with. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to those who voted!

AUTOMOTIVE

Auto Dealer: Dick Hannah Dealerships

Commercial Trucking: Dietrich Trucking and Vancouver Warehouse & Distribution TIE

Maintenance Provider: Gaynor’s Automotive

Rental & Leasing (auto): A List Limousine

Towing Company: Chapelles’ Towing

BUSINESS BANKING AND FINANCE

Business Bank: Riverview Community Bank

Credit Union: Columbia Credit Union

CONSTRUCTION

Design/Build Contractor: RSV Building Solutions

General Contractor: RSV Building Solutions

Home Builder: Cedars Construction

Remodeler/Renovator: Bridge City Contracting

Site Preparation: Nutter Corporation

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery: Bleu Door Bakery

Bar/Pub: Main Event Sports Grill

Brewery: Heathen Brewing

Catering: Simply Thyme Catering

Coffee Shop: Pines Coffee

Happy Hour: Amaro’s Table

Restaurant: Roots Restaurant and Bar and Mill Creek Pub TIE

Winery/Vineyard: Bethany Vineyard & Winery

GENERAL SERVICES

Event Planning: Oak and Ivy Event Planning

Fitness/Athletic Facility: NW Personal Training

Golf Cource: Camas Meadows Golf Club

Hotel/Motel: The Heathman Lodge

Meeting Facility: The Heathman Lodge

Moving/Storage: Big Al’s

Travel Agency: Silver Star Travel

MANUFACTURING

Electronics: ControlTek Silicon Forest Electronics TIE

Machine: Chrome Industrial

Metals: Steel Leaf Design Thompson Metal Fab TIE

Papers/Packaging: Georgia Pacific

Plastics: Rex Plastics

Wood: True Wood

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Accounting Firm: Opsahl Dawson

Architectural Firm: LSW Architects

Business Consulting: Salsbury & Co

Commercial Printer: Columbia Litho Printing & Imaging

Dry Cleaning & Laundry: Clark County Cleaners

Employment Agency: Innovative Services Employment NW

Engineering Firms: MacKay Sposito

Janitorial Services: Innovative Services NW

Insurance Agency: Biggs Insurance Services

Investment Firm: Riverview Trust Company

IT Firm: On Line Support

Landscape Design Firm: GroOutdoor Living

Landscape management: GroOutdoor Living

Law Firm: NW Legacy Law Center

Marketing Firm: Effective Web Solutions

Pest control company: Ant Works Pest Control

Photography: Irina Negrean Photography

Security: Global Security & Communications

Sign Company: Garrett Sign Company

Software Developer: Elyon International

Urban Planner: Hinton Development

Video Production: Ametsa Media

Web Consulting: NW Media Collective

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Acupuncturist: Dr. Julia Mortlock NC, LAc

Assisted Living: Glenwood Place Senior Living

Audiologist: PeaceHealth Ear, Nose and Throat

Chiropractor: Life Force Chiropractic

Dental Care Provider: Wendel Family Dental Centre

Eye Care Provider: Vancouver Eye Care

Home Health Care: PeaceHealth HomeCare Southwest

Medical Care Provider – Clinic: PeaceHealth

Medical Care Provider – Hospital: PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center

Massage Therapy: Self Balance Massage

Naturopath: Dr. Julia Mortlock NC, LAc

Veterinarian: Mountain View Veterinary Hospital

REAL ESTATE

Appraisal Company: Hansen Appraisal Services

Commercial Real Estate Agent/Broker: Jim West

Commercial Real Estate Company: Zenith Properties NW Fuller Group TIE

Property Management Firms: Zenith Properties NW

Real Estate Developer: MAJ Developement

Residential Real Estate Agent/Broker: Mae Hofer

Residential Real Estate Company: Zenith Properties NW

Title Company: Fidelity National Title

RETAIL & WHOLESALE

Apparel/Clothier: Willows

Barber/Salon: Utopia Salon and Spa

Florist: Flower Friends

Grocery: Chucks Produce

Jewler: Eric Runyan Jewlers

Office Accessories & Décor: Reid Business Services

Office Equipment & Furnishings: Reid Business Services

Phone Hardware: On Line Support

Phone Service: Skyetel

