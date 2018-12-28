Best in Business 2018

Here are the winners of the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2018 Best in Business Awards.
The Best in Business Awards recognizes companies and business professionals in over 80 categories. The list of winners was determined by Vancouver Business Journal readers who cast their votes for the companies that they prefer to do business with. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to those who voted!
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Dealer: Dick Hannah Dealerships
Commercial Trucking: Dietrich Trucking and Vancouver Warehouse & Distribution TIE
Maintenance Provider: Gaynor’s Automotive
Rental & Leasing (auto): A List Limousine
Towing Company: Chapelles’ Towing
BUSINESS BANKING AND FINANCE
Business Bank: Riverview Community Bank
Credit Union: Columbia Credit Union
CONSTRUCTION
Design/Build Contractor: RSV Building Solutions
General Contractor: RSV Building Solutions
Home Builder: Cedars Construction
Remodeler/Renovator: Bridge City Contracting
Site Preparation: Nutter Corporation
FOOD & DRINK
Bakery: Bleu Door Bakery
Bar/Pub: Main Event Sports Grill
Brewery: Heathen Brewing
Catering: Simply Thyme Catering
Coffee Shop: Pines Coffee
Happy Hour: Amaro’s Table
Restaurant: Roots Restaurant and Bar and Mill Creek Pub TIE
Winery/Vineyard: Bethany Vineyard & Winery
GENERAL SERVICES
Event Planning: Oak and Ivy Event Planning
Fitness/Athletic Facility: NW Personal Training
Golf Cource: Camas Meadows Golf Club
Hotel/Motel: The Heathman Lodge
Meeting Facility: The Heathman Lodge
Moving/Storage: Big Al’s
Travel Agency: Silver Star Travel
MANUFACTURING
Electronics: ControlTek Silicon Forest Electronics TIE
Machine: Chrome Industrial
Metals: Steel Leaf Design Thompson Metal Fab TIE
Papers/Packaging: Georgia Pacific
Plastics: Rex Plastics
Wood: True Wood
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
Accounting Firm: Opsahl Dawson
Architectural Firm: LSW Architects
Business Consulting: Salsbury & Co
Commercial Printer: Columbia Litho Printing & Imaging
Dry Cleaning & Laundry: Clark County Cleaners
Employment Agency: Innovative Services Employment NW
Engineering Firms: MacKay Sposito
Janitorial Services: Innovative Services NW
Insurance Agency: Biggs Insurance Services
Investment Firm: Riverview Trust Company
IT Firm: On Line Support
Landscape Design Firm: GroOutdoor Living
Landscape management: GroOutdoor Living
Law Firm: NW Legacy Law Center
Marketing Firm: Effective Web Solutions
Pest control company: Ant Works Pest Control
Photography: Irina Negrean Photography
Security: Global Security & Communications
Sign Company: Garrett Sign Company
Software Developer: Elyon International
Urban Planner: Hinton Development
Video Production: Ametsa Media
Web Consulting: NW Media Collective
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Acupuncturist: Dr. Julia Mortlock NC, LAc
Assisted Living: Glenwood Place Senior Living
Audiologist: PeaceHealth Ear, Nose and Throat
Chiropractor: Life Force Chiropractic
Dental Care Provider: Wendel Family Dental Centre
Eye Care Provider: Vancouver Eye Care
Home Health Care: PeaceHealth HomeCare Southwest
Medical Care Provider – Clinic: PeaceHealth
Medical Care Provider – Hospital: PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center
Massage Therapy: Self Balance Massage
Naturopath: Dr. Julia Mortlock NC, LAc
Veterinarian: Mountain View Veterinary Hospital
REAL ESTATE
Appraisal Company: Hansen Appraisal Services
Commercial Real Estate Agent/Broker: Jim West
Commercial Real Estate Company: Zenith Properties NW Fuller Group TIE
Property Management Firms: Zenith Properties NW
Real Estate Developer: MAJ Developement
Residential Real Estate Agent/Broker: Mae Hofer
Residential Real Estate Company: Zenith Properties NW
Title Company: Fidelity National Title
RETAIL & WHOLESALE
Apparel/Clothier: Willows
Barber/Salon: Utopia Salon and Spa
Florist: Flower Friends
Grocery: Chucks Produce
Jewler: Eric Runyan Jewlers
Office Accessories & Décor: Reid Business Services
Office Equipment & Furnishings: Reid Business Services
Phone Hardware: On Line Support
Phone Service: Skyetel