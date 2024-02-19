BEACHES LAST WAVE TOUR – – OWNERS ANNOUNCE RETIREMENT

Mark Mathias & Ali Novinger, owners of the iconic Vancouver mainstay Beaches Restaurant & Bar, have truly enjoyed a 29-year journey with the community as they announced today that they have chosen to go out on top. They believe their continued success comes down to connecting with the community way beyond food and beverage. It’s having a team that cares about the Guests and each other, and the passion they have for helping those in need. They will take ‘Beaches’ with them as they do their final ‘wave’ on December 31, 2024. “The community has made it an incredibly fun ride.”

Coming off another record year helped them make the decision to give an unusually long notice to the Team and Guests. For the remainder of this year, you can expect the best from the Restaurant, Beaches Summer Social & Cruisin’, Clark County Event Center, Bites & Books (Green Eggs & Ham), Holiday Meals for those in need, and Cashback Days for Non-Profits. They want to make sure make they go out with class in the restaurant, taking care of their Team, and do their best to achieve the $4 million milestone in donations. Yes, they believe they can do it all.

Over the years, they have seen it as a privilege to work with so many good people, to help local non-profits do such good work for our neighbors in need, and to make so many good friends through Beaches. Even though they are retiring, their commitment to helping others will continue.

They will enjoy this Last Wave where they will continue their belief that ‘Life is just uh cool ride of possibilities, so make sure you smile, laugh & have fun every single day’.

Mark and Ali provided the following insights into their decision:

Why Retire:

We love what we do as a career and our passion for the restaurant and team has consumed our time, so now it’s time to experience all those other Beaches!

What will we do next:

Right now we are focused on making sure this is our best year ever as well as taking care of the team. In 2025 when we’re all wrapped up, I think we’ll sit on a Beach somewhere and figure out the next episode in life.

Why announce it now:

We feel it is the right thing to do for our team and all our friends in the community. We have so many commitments we make annually that an announcement of our ‘last wave tour’ seemed to be appropriate.

Why not sell Beaches:

Beaches isn’t the typical restaurant because of our team culture and all our charitable work. Restaurant operations are so intertwined with ‘community giving’ that it makes it unique. The name and what we do is personal to us, so it’s just better to take it with us. It’s somebody else’s turn to build their own legacy at this site.

What will happen with this Location:

The CE John Company is looking for another restaurant operator for this site. We will ensure a smooth transition and welcome them to the waterfront. In addition, I can’t say enough about Jim, Jeff, Walker & Mark with CE John and the incredible partnership we’ve had for all these years. They are first class individuals who always took good care of us.

What will happen to the Team:

This is the team we want to retire with and go on this final journey. We’re sure we will keep them busy right through New Years Eve. And in the end, we will distribute generous bonuses and help them find a new home. They will always be part of our family.

What will happen to our Events & Charity Work:

For 2024, we will make sure the kids and parents who participate in Read Across Clark County have a great time as well as everyone at Beaches Summer Social & Cruisin’. In addition, people can count on us this year for the Holiday Meals Program. Since these programs are so intertwined with our business, we will look for potential partners that could become involved & takeover with the same commitment. We have the highest respect for so many people who have helped us with time & money over the years to help those in need. Their community support has been amazing!

What will happen with your partnership with Clark County Event Center:

We will finish our 2024 contract and help the Fairgrounds Team find a replacement so that services to their Guests continue without a hitch.

