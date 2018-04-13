Authentic Greek food Gyro Shack comes to Vancouver

Hazel Dell location is up and running with plans for more locations in the works

Business owners and partners Vince Carich and Tim Martens are excited to bring the concept of authentic Greek food to the Vancouver market.

The Gyro Shack opened its Hazel Dell dine-in seating restaurant in February. Located in the Hazel Dell Marketplace at 7902 NE 6th Ave., Suite 106, they have an open-kitchen, quick-service style. With 18 employees and both owners working hands on, the staff is friendly and trained to go out of their way to ensure every single customer is greeted personally as they enter the Gyro Shack.

“Our food is fast and fresh,” Martens said. “Our gyro meat is cooked slowly on a rotating spit and is shaved and made fresh with each order. We have been very well received within the community and are already seeing many regular repeat customers.”

Martens has a background in the food service industry that spans more than 20 years. Most recently he owned several successful wine bars. Carich’s experience is in owning seven Papa Murphy’s pizza locations. Together this dynamic team plan to open a second Gyro Shack location in east Vancouver within the Costco parking lot in July. With plans to expand to a total of five more Gyro Shacks, they are currently scouting locations in Battleground and the Ridgefield area.

“The Vancouver market makes a lot of sense for this type of business and with the lack of Mediterranean food options in the area this type of fresh made-to-order sandwich shop fills a void in the community,” Martens said. “People have been super excited since we have opened.”

Gyro Shack offerings range from traditional gyros with gyro meat (80 percent beef and 20 percent lamb) and tzatziki sauce (made with cucumber, yogurt and sour cream), made famous by founder Gus Zaharioudakis who originated the famous recipe in Boise, Idaho, where the original Gyro Shack started. It also includes tomato and onion.

The chicken bacon ranch is a favorite as is the veggie pita, add in spicy sauce options and even Philly gyro and you have something for everyone. Salads range from Greek, of course, to a house salad. Prices range from $5.99 for a gyro ala cart to around $10 for most of the combinations, which include a side item and a drink.

Hummus and pita chips, feta and olives and traditional Greek pastry baklava are just a few more of the authentic menus items offered at this Greek-style establishment. They also offer a kid’s menu combo for $4.99.

Already a member of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, these proud owners are planning to be an active part of the community by holding and hosting fundraisers, and getting involved in local events.

They offer catering and are open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Business partners Vince Carich, left, and Tim Martens recently opened the Gyro Shack, offering authentic Greek food, in the Hazel Dell area. Courtesy of Jake Thompson

