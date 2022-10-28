Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2022 announced

The Vancouver Business Journal is excited to announce our Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2022! A big congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and we can’t wait to celebrate and honor you at our Accomplished and Under 40 Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the AC Hotel by Marriott at Terminal 1. Register here for the Nov. 10 event.

Larger profiles on this year’s honorees and photos of the Class of 2021 will be in the December edition of the Vancouver Business Magazine.

Congratulations to this year’s honorees:

Bob Rasaphangthong – Nom Nom Restaurant & Grill/SAAP

Heather Romero – LSW Architects, PC

Rori Dicker – Council for the Homeless

Dianne Rutherford – Realty One Group Prestige

Katy Belokonny – PointNorth

Chris Brox – Share, Inc.

Erin Jaso Longfellow – The Historic Trust

Jasmine Ames – U.S. Bank/U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation

Lizzy Safranski – Evergreen Consulting Group

Stacey Gibbins – Northwest Association for Blind Athletes

Justin Jenks – Opsahl Dawson

Jeff Wallace – Washington State Patrol

Lauren Simpson Helgeson – Martel Wealth Advisors

Erika Saracco – City Ranked Media, Inc.

Megan Dixon – Integrated Tax Services

Angelina Anderson – Daela Cosmetic Tattoo