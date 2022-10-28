Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2022 announced

The Vancouver Business Journal is excited to announce our Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2022! A big congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and we can’t wait to celebrate and honor you at our Accomplished and Under 40 Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the AC Hotel by Marriott at Terminal 1. Register here for the Nov. 10 event.
Larger profiles on this year’s honorees and photos of the Class of 2021 will be in the December edition of the Vancouver Business Magazine.
Congratulations to this year’s honorees:
Bob Rasaphangthong – Nom Nom Restaurant & Grill/SAAP
Heather Romero – LSW Architects, PC
Rori Dicker – Council for the Homeless
Dianne Rutherford – Realty One Group Prestige
Katy Belokonny – PointNorth
Chris Brox – Share, Inc.
Erin Jaso Longfellow – The Historic Trust
Jasmine Ames – U.S. Bank/U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corporation
Lizzy Safranski – Evergreen Consulting Group
Stacey Gibbins – Northwest Association for Blind Athletes
Justin Jenks – Opsahl Dawson
Jeff Wallace – Washington State Patrol
Lauren Simpson Helgeson – Martel Wealth Advisors
Erika Saracco – City Ranked Media, Inc.
Megan Dixon – Integrated Tax Services
Angelina Anderson – Daela Cosmetic Tattoo