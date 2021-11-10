Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2021 announced

The Vancouver Business Journal is excited to announce our Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2021! A big congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and we can’t wait to celebrate and honor you at our virtual Accomplished and Under 40 event on Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon. Register here for the Nov. 18 virtual event.

Larger profiles on this year’s honorees and photos of the Class of 2021 will be in the December edition of the Vancouver Business Magazine.

Congratulations to this year’s honorees:

Alan Hwang – Gravitate

Andrew Watts – Audigy

Audri Bomar – PointNorth Consulting Inc.

Brad Wager – Versa Events

Bradley Richardson – Clark County Historical Museum

Brendan Sanchez – Access Architecture

Chelsie Elliott – Navigate Law Group

Christina Frye – Trillium Employment Services

Colin McHugh – Navigate Law Group

Cristhian Canseco Juarez – PeaceHealth

Drew Barrett – Barrett & Company PLLC, CPAs

Farleigh Winters – LSW Architects

Heather Cochran – Evergreen Habitat for Humanity

Henry Schuck – ZoomInfo

Jason Wright – Webfor

Latasha Turner – Allen Gabriel MD

Megan Hays – Opsahl Dawson

Michael Walker – Vancouver’s Downtown Association

Paul van der Salm – Columbia Bank

Rachel Sears – Self employed

Sean Donaldson – City of Vancouver

Tyler Monk – The Underdog Mentality

