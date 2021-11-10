Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2021 announced

The Vancouver Business Journal is excited to announce our Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2021! A big congratulations to all of this year’s honorees, and we can’t wait to celebrate and honor you at our virtual Accomplished and Under 40 event on Thursday, Nov. 18, at noon. Register here for the Nov. 18 virtual event.
Larger profiles on this year’s honorees and photos of the Class of 2021 will be in the December edition of the Vancouver Business Magazine.
Congratulations to this year’s honorees:
Alan Hwang – Gravitate
Andrew Watts – Audigy
Audri Bomar – PointNorth Consulting Inc.
Brad Wager – Versa Events
Bradley Richardson – Clark County Historical Museum
Brendan Sanchez – Access Architecture
Chelsie Elliott – Navigate Law Group
Christina Frye – Trillium Employment Services
Colin McHugh – Navigate Law Group
Cristhian Canseco Juarez – PeaceHealth
Drew Barrett – Barrett & Company PLLC, CPAs
Farleigh Winters – LSW Architects
Heather Cochran – Evergreen Habitat for Humanity
Henry Schuck – ZoomInfo
Jason Wright – Webfor
Latasha Turner – Allen Gabriel MD
Megan Hays – Opsahl Dawson
Michael Walker – Vancouver’s Downtown Association
Paul van der Salm – Columbia Bank
Rachel Sears – Self employed
Sean Donaldson – City of Vancouver
Tyler Monk – The Underdog Mentality