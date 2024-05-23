2024 Business Growth Awards Finalists Announced

The 2024 Business Growth Awards winners will be announced on May 30, 2024.
Join us for the awards presentation and celebrate all of the finalists from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at PLUSH.
All of the finalists (listed below) will be recognized for their successes in 2023.
Come out and support the Southwest Washington business Community at this annual event.
Tickets are available here.
Plush NiteLife
7804 NE
HWY 99, Vancouver, WA., 98665
Finalists
1-5 years
Blackbird Accounting PLLC
Boesl Interior Construction LLC
6-10 years in Business
Attagirl Promotions LLC, DBA: Uptown Screen Printing
Mahoney’s Public House LLC
Paul Montague Tax Preparation, LLC
Riverside Payments
10+ years in Business
Aetta Architects
Financial Connections LLC
McCord’s Vancouver Toyota
Opsahl Dawson
PointNorth Consulting
Non Profit
Partners in Careers
Pink Lemonade Project
Restored & Revived
Start Up of the Year
PLUSH NightLife