2024 Business Growth Awards Finalists Announced

The 2024 Business Growth Awards winners will be announced on May 30, 2024.

Join us for the awards presentation and celebrate all of the finalists from 4:30 to 6:00 pm at PLUSH.

All of the finalists (listed below) will be recognized for their successes in 2023.

Come out and support the Southwest Washington business Community at this annual event.

Tickets are available here.

Plush NiteLife

7804 NE

HWY 99, Vancouver, WA., 98665

Finalists

1-5 years

Blackbird Accounting PLLC

Boesl Interior Construction LLC

6-10 years in Business

Attagirl Promotions LLC, DBA: Uptown Screen Printing

Mahoney’s Public House LLC

Paul Montague Tax Preparation, LLC

Riverside Payments

10+ years in Business

Aetta Architects

Financial Connections LLC

McCord’s Vancouver Toyota

Opsahl Dawson

PointNorth Consulting

Non Profit

Partners in Careers

Pink Lemonade Project

Restored & Revived

Start Up of the Year

PLUSH NightLife