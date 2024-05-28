Washington Trust Bank names Danielle Reyes Branch Manager of Downtown Vancouver location

Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, has hired Danielle Reyes to serve as the branch manager of its first Southwest Washington location in downtown Vancouver. Reyes joins the bank with a decade of experience in banking, management, and leadership as well as a commitment to service that is well-aligned with the organization’s long-standing values.

As branch manager, Reyes oversees operations at the new financial center, creating an environment for key teams to focus on building business in the region. She will be collaborating with financial professionals to support sales and service activities around commercial, small business, mortgage, private, and retail banking solutions. Along with managing customer service aspects at the center, she is responsible for administration and staff development and will help formulate strategies for branch growth. Previously, Reyes served as a relationship manager with KeyBank, where she provided exceptional client experience and consistently surpassed branch goals.

“Danielle has been a true asset to the Washington Trust team from day one, and we are thrilled to bring her experience, passion, and dedication to our newest financial center,” said Erik Selden, SVP and team leader for Southwest Washington. “She has a demonstrated talent for balancing multiple priorities with integrity and grace, and her consideration for the community embodies the values Washington Trust has espoused from the beginning.”

In addition to forging strong relationships with clients and colleagues, Reyes is passionate about connecting with her community and will support Washington Trust’s community involvement efforts in the Southwest Washington market. In her personal time, she serves as secretary of the Evergreen School District Foundation, and she is treasurer of Recovery Café Clark County, which supports individuals in all stages of recovery, whether from addiction, health issues, or housing challenges. Additionally, she volunteers with Washington State School for the Blind, where she teaches financial literacy.

About Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has assets exceeding $11 billion. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,100 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.