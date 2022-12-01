2022 Best in Business Winners Announced

Best in Business 2022 header
Category Winner
Auto DealerVancouver Toyota
Commercial TruckingVanPort Trucking
Maintenance ProviderExtra Mile Automotive
Rental & Leasing (auto)Enterprise
Towing CompanyChapelle’s Towing
Business BankRiverview Bank
Credit UnionColumbia Credit Union
Design/Build ContractorRSV Building Solutions
General ContractorRobertson & Olson
Home BuilderBrabec Homes
Remodeler/RenovatorGoldwal Construction, Inc.
Site Preparation Company (roads, utilities, etc.)Tapani 
BakeryBleu Door
Bar/PubShanahans
BreweryHeathen Brewing
CatererFoode Cafe & Catering
Coffee ShopCompass Coffee Roasting
Happy HourAmaro’s Table
RestaurantAmaro’s Table
Vineyard/WineryTIEMary Hill Winery
Windy Hills
Event PlanningWe Plan It!
Fitness/Athletic FacilityNorthwest Personal Training
Golf CourseCamas Meadows Golf Course
Hotel/MotelAC Hotel by Marriott at Vancouver Waterfront
Meeting Facilityilani Casino
Moving/StorageStorage Works
Travel AgencyUSA River Cruises
ElectronicsControltek
MachinePesznecker Brothers
MetalsThompson Metal Fab
PlasticsRex Plastics
Accounting FirmOpsahl Dawson
Architectural FirmLSW Architects
Bookkeeping FirmsFinancial Connections LLC
Business ConsultingTIEAmplify Group Inc.
City Ranked Media
Commercial PrinterIGN
Credit Card ProcessingHorizon Payments
Dry Cleaning & LaundryCustom Care
Employment AgencyTIEEmployers Overload
WorkSource
Engineering FirmRobertson Engineering, PC
Janitorial ServicesOctomaids
Insurance AgencyDavidson and Associates
Investment FirmMartel Wealth Advisors
IT FirmOn Line Support Tech Solutions
Landscape Design FirmGRO Outdoor Living
Landscape managementGRO Outdoor Living
Law FirmNW Legacy Law, P.S.
Marketing FirmWebfor
Pest control companyAntworks Pest Control
PhotographerKate Singh Photography
Security CompanyGlobal Security
Sign CompanyNW Sign Solutions
Software DeveloperFormos LLC
Tax PreparationPaul Montague Tax Preparation
Urban PlannerLSW Architects
Video ProductionRiff Creative
Web ConsultingWebfor
AcupuncturistWintzer Acupuncture
Assisted LivingTouchmark at Fairway Village
AudiologistThe Vancouver Clinic
ChiropractorTri Star, Dr. Gloria Arroya
Dental Care ProviderEvergreen Dental
Eye Care ProviderVancouver Clinic
Home Health CareTouchmark at Fairway Village
Medical Care Provider – ClinicThe Vancouver Clinic
Medical Care Provider – HospitalLegacy Salmon Creek
Massage TherapyTriNatural Healthcare
NaturopathDr David Young
VeterinarianAmazia (Brush Prairie)
Appraisal CompanyHansen Appraisal Services, LLC
Commercial Real Estate Agent/BrokerTamara Fuller
Commercial Real Estate CompanyCapacity Commercial Group
Property Management FirmsZenith Properties NW LLC
Real Estate DeveloperCascadia Development Partners
Residential Real Estate Agent/BrokerDenny Miller
Residential Real Estate CompanyZenith Properties NW LLC
Title CompanyChicago Title
Apparel/ClothierWillows
BarberTIEBig D’s Barbershop
Royals Barber Shop
Cannabis DispensariesHigh End Marketplace
FloristGarside
GroceryChuck’s Produce
Home CareTouchmark at Fairway Village
JewelerRand Jeweler
Office Accessories & DécorDivine Consign
Office Equipment & FurnishingsReid Business Services
Pet GroomingRuff Roads Mobile Grooming
SalonsStudio V
Tattoo ParlorsHopeless ink
Phone HardwareOn Line Support Tech Solutions
Phone ServiceAmericas Phone Guys

Joanna Yorke-Payne
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here