2022 Best in Business Winners Announced

|Category
|Winner
|Auto Dealer
|Vancouver Toyota
|Commercial Trucking
|VanPort Trucking
|Maintenance Provider
|Extra Mile Automotive
|Rental & Leasing (auto)
|Enterprise
|Towing Company
|Chapelle’s Towing
|Business Bank
|Riverview Bank
|Credit Union
|Columbia Credit Union
|Design/Build Contractor
|RSV Building Solutions
|General Contractor
|Robertson & Olson
|Home Builder
|Brabec Homes
|Remodeler/Renovator
|Goldwal Construction, Inc.
|Site Preparation Company (roads, utilities, etc.)
|Tapani
|Bakery
|Bleu Door
|Bar/Pub
|Shanahans
|Brewery
|Heathen Brewing
|Caterer
|Foode Cafe & Catering
|Coffee Shop
|Compass Coffee Roasting
|Happy Hour
|Amaro’s Table
|Restaurant
|Amaro’s Table
|Vineyard/Winery
|TIE
|Mary Hill Winery
|Windy Hills
|Event Planning
|We Plan It!
|Fitness/Athletic Facility
|Northwest Personal Training
|Golf Course
|Camas Meadows Golf Course
|Hotel/Motel
|AC Hotel by Marriott at Vancouver Waterfront
|Meeting Facility
|ilani Casino
|Moving/Storage
|Storage Works
|Travel Agency
|USA River Cruises
|Electronics
|Controltek
|Machine
|Pesznecker Brothers
|Metals
|Thompson Metal Fab
|Plastics
|Rex Plastics
|Accounting Firm
|Opsahl Dawson
|Architectural Firm
|LSW Architects
|Bookkeeping Firms
|Financial Connections LLC
|Business Consulting
|TIE
|Amplify Group Inc.
|City Ranked Media
|Commercial Printer
|IGN
|Credit Card Processing
|Horizon Payments
|Dry Cleaning & Laundry
|Custom Care
|Employment Agency
|TIE
|Employers Overload
|WorkSource
|Engineering Firm
|Robertson Engineering, PC
|Janitorial Services
|Octomaids
|Insurance Agency
|Davidson and Associates
|Investment Firm
|Martel Wealth Advisors
|IT Firm
|On Line Support Tech Solutions
|Landscape Design Firm
|GRO Outdoor Living
|Landscape management
|GRO Outdoor Living
|Law Firm
|NW Legacy Law, P.S.
|Marketing Firm
|Webfor
|Pest control company
|Antworks Pest Control
|Photographer
|Kate Singh Photography
|Security Company
|Global Security
|Sign Company
|NW Sign Solutions
|Software Developer
|Formos LLC
|Tax Preparation
|Paul Montague Tax Preparation
|Urban Planner
|LSW Architects
|Video Production
|Riff Creative
|Web Consulting
|Webfor
|Acupuncturist
|Wintzer Acupuncture
|Assisted Living
|Touchmark at Fairway Village
|Audiologist
|The Vancouver Clinic
|Chiropractor
|Tri Star, Dr. Gloria Arroya
|Dental Care Provider
|Evergreen Dental
|Eye Care Provider
|Vancouver Clinic
|Home Health Care
|Touchmark at Fairway Village
|Medical Care Provider – Clinic
|The Vancouver Clinic
|Medical Care Provider – Hospital
|Legacy Salmon Creek
|Massage Therapy
|TriNatural Healthcare
|Naturopath
|Dr David Young
|Veterinarian
|Amazia (Brush Prairie)
|Appraisal Company
|Hansen Appraisal Services, LLC
|Commercial Real Estate Agent/Broker
|Tamara Fuller
|Commercial Real Estate Company
|Capacity Commercial Group
|Property Management Firms
|Zenith Properties NW LLC
|Real Estate Developer
|Cascadia Development Partners
|Residential Real Estate Agent/Broker
|Denny Miller
|Residential Real Estate Company
|Zenith Properties NW LLC
|Title Company
|Chicago Title
|Apparel/Clothier
|Willows
|Barber
|TIE
|Big D’s Barbershop
|Royals Barber Shop
|Cannabis Dispensaries
|High End Marketplace
|Florist
|Garside
|Grocery
|Chuck’s Produce
|Home Care
|Touchmark at Fairway Village
|Jeweler
|Rand Jeweler
|Office Accessories & Décor
|Divine Consign
|Office Equipment & Furnishings
|Reid Business Services
|Pet Grooming
|Ruff Roads Mobile Grooming
|Salons
|Studio V
|Tattoo Parlors
|Hopeless ink
|Phone Hardware
|On Line Support Tech Solutions
|Phone Service
|Americas Phone Guys
Home News Top Stories 2022 Best in Business Winners Announced