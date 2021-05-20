2021 Business Growth Award winners

During our May 13 virtual Business Growth Awards event last week, the Vancouver Business Journal honored the finalists and winners of our 2021 Business Growth Awards. The awards were based on fiscal year 2020. The May edition of our Vancouver Business Magazine features more in-depth profiles of the BGA finalists and winners. You must be a subscriber to have access to the magazine, so subscribe now! Winners in each category were:

Fastest Growing Company 1-5 Years: Environment Control Greater Vancouver and Portland

Fastest Growing Company 6-10 Years: RJL Business Services

Fastest Growing Company 10+ Years: Opsahl Dawson

Innovator of the Year: Navigate Law Group

Start Up of the Year: Champ Pizza

Nonprofit Organization: Educational Opportunities for Children & Families

Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists!

