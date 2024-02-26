Family Business Spotlight: Cooper Chiropractic Center for Health and Wellness

When husband and wife doctor team Karis and Matt Cooper founded Cooper Chiropractic Center for Health and Wellness in 2006, they had a vision to help Clark County residents live healthier, more active lives.

Dr. Karis grew up in Vancouver, raised by two teachers, and was a multisport athlete in high school. Her plans in college were to become a cardiothoracic surgeon, but once she experienced the life-changing ways of chiropractic care, decided to pursue a more holistic approach to health care treatment.

She met Dr. Matt – also an avid sports enthusiast that played college soccer – at the University of Oregon in a biology class. They then attended the University of Western States in Portland together and decided to head back to Clark County to start their family and launch their business.

“Due to our background in sports, injury recovery, and wellness care, we knew in our hearts Vancouver was a perfect place to open a chiropractic business to serve those in the area and raise our girls surrounded by family and friends,” shared Dr. Karis.

Today, the clinic, located at 4001 Main Street in Vancouver, employs 10 people – four chiropractors, two massage therapists, and four support staff. In addition to chiropractic care, the clinic offers deep tissue laser therapy, Kinesio tape treatment, and more. Courtesy Cooper Chiropractic Courtesy Cooper Chiropractic

And while growth has been substantial since opening the business, Dr. Karis shares that it hasn’t been without perseverance.

“Owning a business is both extremely challenging and rewarding,” she said. “I realized I had a lot of learn and started reading and listening to podcasts and reaching out to others in management roles for advice and guidance. This proved to be very helpful and made her feel less alone as a small business owner. In addition, I’ve utilized many mindset and business coaches over the years and pulled from the mental grit of my collegiate days to remember to believe in myself.”

That hard work has paid off, and clients continue to seek out the expertise of the team at Cooper Chiropractic.

“Our providers care deeply about their patients and listen and help patients heal from the inside out,” Dr. Karis explained. “We treat individuals of all ages with techniques that are specific to each patient’s individual needs. In addition, our providers work closely with other local providers for referrals and cotreatment to ensure complete care.”

Looking toward the future, Cooper Chiropractic Center of Health and Wellness is planning to finalize another 10-year lease in their current space. The team is also anticipating celebrating their 20th anniversary in just two short years.