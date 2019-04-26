Pomeroy farmstead provides a glimpse into a bygone era

Pomeroy Farm is owned by four women of the fourth generation of the Pomeroy family

The Pomeroy Farm was established in 1910 when EC Pomeroy purchased the property. There was much trial and tribulation after the purchase, including losing the farm home twice to fires, but EC and his family forged ahead and created a beautiful farmstead that has stood the test of time.

Today, the property is still maintained and inhabited by his descendants and in 1989, the Pomeroy Living History Farm nonprofit organization was founded to share its history with the public. The farmstead includes the Pomeroy’s log home, a working blacksmith shop, barn, herb and vegetable gardens, a woodlot and pastures.

Pomeroy Farm is owned by four women of the fourth generation of the Pomeroy family and two of them live on the farm with their families. The nonprofit organization operates under a board of directors with a small staff of mainly family members and it offers school programs, a wide variety of events throughout the year, a seasonal pumpkin patch, workshops and more. The site opened as a wedding venue in 2010, which has been a success.

“While the Pomeroys themselves were not particularly exceptional or historically significant, we feel that their story and meticulously kept farm gives rare insight into a bygone era – one that is becoming increasingly distant and forgotten,” said Megan Miller, interim executive director and fifth generation Pomeroy. “Our mission is to facilitate education, especially relating to farm life, and to offer public events that allow us to share our historic property with the community.”

Miller went on to explain that thousands of people visit the property every year, and many of them have been coming for years.

“Many of them feel like family and we get to know them as such,” she said. “Numerous people have told us about visiting the farm on an elementary school field trip, which led to a continued interest in the farm. Many who visited in their childhood are revisiting in their adulthood, for weddings or bringing their own children to our pumpkin patch or other events. We love to hear from people that have a special relationship to the farm – it tends to incite nostalgia for so many people, and for so many reasons.”

While Clark County continues to develop and urbanize, Miller said that the Pomeroy grounds are a sacred space of quiet peace.

“We continue to hear from our visitors how peaceful and uniquely beautiful the property is,” she said. “People simply love to be here and soak up the atmosphere. The historic grounds sit in a tree-lined valley, which offers a special seclusion and quietness. It kind of makes you forget about the world around you.”

Looking at the future, Miller said that they are in a transitional period with the change of generational hands and they will be looking at new ways to bring in revenue through new activities and event offerings. However, one thing remains – their commitment to providing a unique historic experience to the community at large.

“We hope to always maintain our family’s long-time goal of offering educational opportunities, historically influenced experiences, and a warm and hospitable place to escape to,” Miller said.

Pomeroy Farm is located at 20902 NE Lucia Falls Road, in Yacolt.

Pomeroy Country Life Fair and Herb & Plant Sale

What: This family friendly event includes Herb & Plant Sale, vendors, country life demonstrators, farm animals, hayrides and more.

When: Saturday & Sunday, April 27 and 28; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Information: http://www.pomeroyfarm.org/.

