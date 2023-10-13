PeaceHealth Named Healthiest Employer in Washington

PeaceHealth was recently named the No. 1 Healthiest Employer in Washington for organizations with 5,000 or more employees. PeaceHealth also received national recognition for its innovative and holistic employee health and wellness programs, by being named one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. More than 10,000 employers from across the country participate in the annual awards program by Healthiest Employers® and Springbuk. Employers of similar sizes were compared and measured for employee participation, health outcomes, leadership commitment and more.

PeaceHealth provides caregivers support and resources through a holistic benefits package, which offers a unique in-house mental health support program alongside an integrated Employee Assistance Program. These benefits are designed to support mental, spiritual, physical, legal and financial well-being. PeaceHealth also offers caregivers childcare access assistance as well as emergency funds when experiencing times of crisis or emergency.

Overall, PeaceHealth ranked No. 34 in the nation and was one of just 10 health systems in the region to receive the national designation. It’s the sixth year in a row PeaceHealth has made the national list and the fifth year in a row receiving top ranking in Washington. The recognition follows PeaceHealth’s No. 1 ranking in the Portland Business Journal’s list of Healthiest Employers of Oregon in June.

“Burnout is a huge challenge for healthcare, and it’s vital we care for the people who carry out our healing Mission every day. That is why we provide various resources and options to support all aspects of our caregivers’ well-being, tending to their physical, mental, spiritual and financial health,” said Eve Logsdon, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “PeaceHealth is proud to lead the way in offering a well-being program that cares for the whole person and combines our unique in-house capabilities with the services of a leading EAP provider.”

Visit PeaceHealth’s careers website to view open positions and learn more about joining PeaceHealth.

PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest. www.Peacehealth.org