Netrush partners with brands to grow Amazon sales

Netrush started in 2006 when founders Brian Gonsalves and Chris Marantette saw an e-commerce need and jumped in to fill the gap. They developed a company that partners with premium brands to help them succeed in the e-commerce world – specifically on the Amazon marketplace. The company serves as a retailer and service agency, handling supply chain, logistics, catalog management and packaging. At the same time, the company utilizes marketing and creative teams to build brand growth for their partners, while also focusing on enhancing brand recognition for the consumer. Some of their main partners include Leatherman, KEEN, Yakima, MegaFood, Bob’s Red Mill and Fjallraven.

President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Marantette of Netrush said, “We’re fortunate to have seen some incredible growth over the last twelve years. What started as a two-person storage unit operation is now 180 employees across four locations. Our headquarters is here in Vancouver, and we have processing facilities in Kentucky, Canada and Germany.” Both Marantette and Gonsalves are Clark County residents, so when determining where to establish company headquarters, Vancouver was a natural choice. Located in the Columbia Tech Center building, the leaders believe that the company’s location is part of what has driven its success.

“Vancouver is a great location for both talent and business. We’re just over the bridge from Portland, which is a fantastic city for creative people — but over half of our staff live here in Washington. We’re also close to Seattle, which helps with business relationships, especially considering where Amazon is located. Additionally, the region is home to a handful of our partners,” said Marantette.

Netrush has a unique business model that is centered around relationships. The company serves as a partner with many different brands, but instead of the usual client-agency model, Netrush works to cultivate relationships that are personal and long-term, giving partners the opportunity to become part of a community of brands. The full-service retail agency side of operations includes handling both the digital and physical sides of e-commerce.

“This effectively eliminates the need for brands to work with a handful of unsynchronized agencies,” said Marantette. “The integration of all our services is crucial to our success and the success of our brand partners.”

Looking toward the future, Netrush plans on continuing to invest in people, technology and infrastructure to keep up with the demand of the ever-changing online retail marketplace. Netrush anticipates that customer’s needs and buying habits will change, and brands will continue to need leading solutions to be successful in the e-commerce arena.

“We will continue focusing on connecting brands with new and changing consumer preferences — all while bringing on great talent, highly focused on all the skills and specialties that support modern commerce,” Marantette said. “Having been in this fairly new industry for a relatively long time, we have a firm grasp on both tried-and-true strategies and the natural volatility of the space and are actively preparing for the future.”

VBJ Boardroom Breakfast Series

Guest Speaker: Netrush CEO Brian Gonsalves

When: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Where: Red Cross Building at the Fort, 605 Barnes St., in Vancouver

For tickets and sponsorships: Go here.

