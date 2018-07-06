Main Street Vintage Home brings flair to downtown

When Kathy Fiscus met Karen Grosman and her business partner Chris Lutz two years ago at a weekend vintage show in Woodland, they hit it off with their mutual interest in antiques and design.

Grosman asked Fiscus if she would be interested in becoming one of the dealers at Main Street Vintage Home, which was originally founded six years ago. After having a space in the store and helping work behind the counter part time, it was a natural fit for Fiscus to purchase the business when Grosman approached her. Without hesitation, Fiscus took ownership of the downtown store in May 2017 and shares, “I knew I could take the store to the next level.”

The store, which was actually three separate spaces turned into one, was originally located inside Schofield’s Corner on Main Street in Vancouver. The property owner decided to split up the space but gave Main Street Vintage Home the opportunity to move their store to a new, smaller space located across the way but within the same shopping complex. To date, the change of location has worked well.

“The reason we moved to a smaller space is financial,” Fiscus said. “Uptown is getting to be very popular and is a sought-after area of our city. The owner gave us a very nice deal on the lease for our new space and we are really loving it.”

Main Street Vintage Home sells a variety of unique wares, consisting primarily of home décor. Shoppers can find one-of-a-kind furniture, including vintage couches, mirrors, hutches, tables, and chairs. There are also many distinctive antiques and collectibles, including jewelry, artwork and clothing.

“I have some very talented dealers who have a great sense of style,” Fiscus said. “There is the shabby chic look, industrial, farmhouse, traditional and repurposed.”

She shares that while there are no other employees other than herself right now, she relies on her terrific group of dealers to volunteer to help in the store if needed.

Fiscus shares that by taking ownership of the business, she can continue to build on the store’s already great reputation in the local community.

“I am fortunate that Main Street was in operation a few years before taking it over,” she said. “The reputation for variety and quality had been established by the previous owners and I am continuing in that tradition. When you come into my store I truly want you to feel better than you did (before you) came in. Sounds corny, but I really want to be a blessing to all that come into my store. I have been abundantly blessed and just want to pay it forward.”

With the booming growth that downtown Vancouver is currently experiencing and will continue to experience with the waterfront development, Fiscus believes this will only help her store succeed.

“I expect an increase in business (and have already seen it), to the point where I will be hiring employees and my dealers will be very busy trying to keep their spaces full,” she said.

Main Street Vintage Home is located at 1803 Main St., in downtown Vancouver.

