Lunch Hour: Woody’s Tacos

Are you looking for somewhere new to have lunch during your weekday lunch break? Brooke Strickland, a freelance writer for the VBJ, has a few suggestions of places to try around the Vancouver area. Check in with the VBJ in the first and third issues of each month for a new lunch spot suggestion.

Woody’s Tacos is one of downtown Vancouver’s restaurant gems that features Baja-style Mexican food with specials from around the country, including Oaxacan, Yucatan/Mayan and Norteño-style dishes.

The restaurant opened in August 2008 before the economy took a plunge, and after struggling the first few months, word began to spread about the flavorful and fresh menu. Tortillas are made fresh throughout the day, and the fish tacos and pork belly tacos are one the most popular sellers, with the pork belly taking three days to make. The specials get creative and vary from day to day. There is bar seating, an outdoor patio, and indoor seating available, with counter-side walk up ordering. Catering is also available for local events.

Woody’s Tacos has been proud to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Vancouver and plans to expand by opening a second location at the end of 2018 in The Mill business complex.

“I think that we’ve brought a higher quality of a type of cuisine that most of the people had not had,” said restaurant owner Scott Holzinger. “We introduced and helped them realize that Mexican food is more than what was being offered in the vast majority of Vancouver.”

Location: 210 W Evergreen Blvd., Suite 700, Vancouver

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed Sundays. Happy Hour Monday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

Price point: $3 to $13

What to try: Fish Tacos, Pork Belly Tacos, Guacamole, Carne Asada Burrito and Agua Fresca of the Day.

